A Ukrainian cultural festival takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. this Saturday at The Village Hub in Woodside. The event features music and dance performances, Ukrainian foods and crafts, activities for children and a special art auction. Admission is free.
All proceeds from food and craft sales at the event raise funds for “Help Ukrainian Hospitals Save Lives,” a program founded by Woodside resident Nataliya Panchuk-Voloshina who also organized the festival.
While the primary goal is to purchase medical supplies for hospitals, Panchuk-Voloshina also emphasizes the need for people to learn more about the culture of Ukraine at a time when all of the images coming from her native country are of war and destruction.
“With the influx of refugees who will be coming, we need to build a bridge between cultures,” she said.
Panchuk-Voloshina also hopes the festival will serve as a gesture of gratitude from Ukrainians like her for everything that the United States has done already.
Panchuk-Voloshina was born in Kyiv and came to the United States 30 years ago, eventually settling in Woodside. She continues to have strong ties to her native country where her parents still live. She visited in April after her parents survived a month hiding in their basement. She failed to convince them to leave the country.
Panchuk-Voloshina got the idea to start Help Ukrainian Hospitals Save Lives after hearing a report about a shortage of cancer medicines in Ukraine. “I realized that some people were fighting two battles at once — one with cancer and one with the war,” she said.
Eager to find a way to help, she began cold-calling hospitals in Ukraine to ask if they needed anything she might be able to provide. She said some hospitals were skeptical at first and questioned whether she could really provide what they need. She joked that they would say, “We don’t need more blankets and aspirin.”
She found a receptive partner when she reached the head doctor at the National Cancer Institute in Kiew. He intuitively trusted her and the hospital became the first beneficiary of Panchuk-Voloshina’s efforts.
Now she is providing supplies to four hospitals including three in the southern city of Nikolaev. Word of her efforts spread and recently the Ukrainian embassy sent her a special request from the Institute of Gynecology and Obstetrics in Kyiv. She says there is currently a lot of need for immunotherapy drugs to help children with liver dysfunction.
Finding hospitals that need supplies is only part of the puzzle for Panchuk-Voloshina. After they tell her their specific needs she must locate the medicines in the United States. Then she arranges logistics to ship the supplies to Ukraine.
After researching various organizations she partnered with the Daar Foundation, a small nonprofit based in Texas that focuses exclusively on delivering support within Ukraine.
Put all this together and Panchuk-Voloshina can say, “I’m satisfying very specific needs, and everything I send actually reaches the hospitals.”
This week, though, she’s focused on all of the arrangements for the Woodside event, a logistical feat itself. An indoor concert on Saturday will include a performance featuring the bandura, a stringed Ukrainian instrument. Pop-rock musicians will play outdoors, and children will have an opportunity to make their own vinoks, traditional Ukrainian flower crowns. Displays of Ukrainian embroidery and other crafts will also be on view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.