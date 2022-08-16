The November ballot will include seven statewide propositions and candidates for the following offices. Qualified candidates for state and Coastside races are listed.
▸ State Offices
Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Member of the State Board of Equalization, 2nd District
▸ Congress
U.S. Senator (partial term and full term)
• Alex Padilla
• Mark Meuser
U.S. House of Representatives, 16th District (includes San Mateo County coast)
• Anna Eshoo
• Rishi Kumar
▸ California Legislature
State Assembly, District 23 (includes San Mateo County coast)
• Marc Berman
• Tim Dec
▸ San Mateo County
Board of Supervisors, District 3 (includes San Mateo County coast)
• Laura Parmer-Lohan
• Ray Mueller
▸ County Board of Education
Area 2 (Pacifica): Beverly Gerard
▸ School Boards
Jefferson Union High School District
(3 seats)
• Rosie Tejada
• Sherrett Walker
• Jerome Gallegos
Pacifica School District (3 seats)
• Elizabeth Bredall
• Nikhi Patel
• Laverne Villalobos
▸ City Council
Pacifica
District No. 2: Christine Boles, Robby
Bancroft
District No. 3: Mary Bier
District No. 5: Sue Beckmeyer, Paul
Chervatin
▸ Special Districts
Midpeninsula Regional Open Space
District
Ward 6: Brooks Alan Esser, Margaret Macniven
▸ North Coast County Water District
Zone A: Wlliam Hauser
Zone B: Anne Dejarnatt
Zone E: Ron Ash
▸ San Mateo County Harbor District
District 2: George Domurat
