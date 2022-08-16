The November ballot will include seven statewide propositions and candidates for the following offices. Qualified candidates for state and Coastside races are listed.

▸ State Offices

Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Member of the State Board of Equalization, 2nd District

▸ Congress

U.S. Senator (partial term and full term)

• Alex Padilla

• Mark Meuser

U.S. House of Representatives, 16th District (includes San Mateo County coast)

• Anna Eshoo

• Rishi Kumar

▸ California Legislature

State Assembly, District 23 (includes San Mateo County coast)

• Marc Berman

• Tim Dec

▸ San Mateo County

Board of Supervisors, District 3 (includes San Mateo County coast)

• Laura Parmer-Lohan

• Ray Mueller

▸ County Board of Education

Area 2 (Pacifica): Beverly Gerard 

▸ School Boards

Jefferson Union High School District

(3 seats)

• Rosie Tejada

• Sherrett Walker

• Jerome Gallegos

Pacifica School District (3 seats)

• Elizabeth Bredall

• Nikhi Patel

• Laverne Villalobos

▸ City Council

Pacifica

District No. 2: Christine Boles, Robby

Bancroft

District No. 3: Mary Bier

District No. 5: Sue Beckmeyer, Paul

Chervatin

▸ Special Districts

Midpeninsula Regional Open Space

District

Ward 6: Brooks Alan Esser, Margaret Macniven

▸ North Coast County Water District

Zone A: Wlliam Hauser

Zone B: Anne Dejarnatt

Zone E: Ron Ash

▸ San Mateo County Harbor District

District 2: George Domurat

