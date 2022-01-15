Tsunami advisories in our area typically come from the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska. Here is the general advise the center gives with each advisory. Note that some relate to earthquake and may not be relevant to today's advisory:
- A tsunami with strong waves and currents is possible.
- Waves and currents can drown or injure people who are in the water.
- Currents at beaches and in harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets may be especially dangerous.
- Some impacts may continue for many hours to days after arrival of the first wave.
- The first wave may not be the largest so later waves may be larger.
- Each wave may last 5 to 45 minutes as a wave encroaches and recedes.
- Coasts facing all directions are threatened because the waves can wrap around islands and headlands and into bays.
- Strong shaking or rolling of the ground indicates an earthquake has occurred and a tsunami may be imminent.
- A rapidly receding or receded shoreline, unusual waves and sounds, and strong currents are signs of a tsunami.
- The tsunami may appear as water moving rapidly out to sea, a gentle rising tide like flood with no breaking wave, as a series of breaking waves, or a frothy wall of water.
