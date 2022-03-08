Join in the Rotary Club of Pacifica’s annual Bowlathon scheduled for 5 to 7:30 p.m. on April 3 at the Sea Bowl. Gather your friends, family, neighbors or business acquaintances and join in the live action and fun of bowling for a great cause. Everyone is welcome.
You can enter a team of five or as an individual and Rotary will place you on a team. The entry fee is $150 per team or $40 for an individual player, which includes two hours of bowling, shoes, pizza and a pitcher of beer or soda for the team. Deadline for team registration is April 1, so get your team together and register by visiting pacificarotary.com.
Funds generated from the Rotary Bowlathon provide dictionaries to all Pacifica third-graders, vocational awards for Pacifica high school students, and support for Rotary International projects as well as Rotary’s beautification and environmental projects.
Want to sponsor a lane? Local businesses and individuals can support the event as a King Pin Sponsor for only $350 or a Lane Sponsor for $150. For details visit the Rotary website. For questions or more information, contact Bowlathon Chair Mike Haase at (415) 608-5072.
Rotary exists to promote fellowship and to perform service for local and international communities. Rotary meets at 7:15 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Sharp Park Restaurant and welcomes guests to join for breakfast or coffee and enjoy the weekly speaker’s presentation. For more information, check the website or call (650) 359-2996.
— From staff reports
