School districts along the San Mateo County coast are stepping up their efforts to recruit additional substitute teachers to cover classes as teacher absences have increased due to the COVID pandemic.
The Omicron surge has exacerbated a shortage of substitute teachers that existed in local schools even before the pandemic. Despite the challenges, dedicated part-time educators continue to show up, helping provide stability for students whose regular teachers need to stay home.
The Cabrillo Unified School District is searching for another 15 substitutes to join a current group of 20. In Pacifica, 35 individuals have answered the call for substitutes in the Pacifica School District this year, but administrators are hoping to attract another 20 to 25.
While the pay is not great, incentives are available for substitutes who accept long-term assignments. Due to the statewide shortage of school personnel, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed executive orders last year expediting the hiring process, and his 2022 budget proposal includes additional funding for waiving exam and credential fees for new teachers.
Several people already working as substitutes in the local schools say the rewards of helping out more than compensate for the limited pay and the challenges of entering a room full of masked children. For them, knowing the importance of the work along with the luxury of being able to choose their own schedules makes this the ideal gig.
Namita McClain has a degree in elementary education but after college she landed in the corporate world rather than the classroom. When she became a mother she interrupted her career and devoted herself to volunteering at the schools her kids attend in Pacifica. Five years ago one of the teachers who relied on McClain as a volunteer challenged her to step up and become a substitute.
The transition to subbing came easily for McClain who was already familiar with the schools, teachers and many of the kids. She also knew how badly her help was needed, especially when the pandemic hit.
“Last year and this year, I take the jobs because I know there’s no one else to take them,” she said.
As challenging as the past year has been, McClain has tremendous praise for the staff and teachers at Pacifica schools. “I want to work for them when they call me because they’re just really lovely people.” She described how one teacher who was out sick with COVID continued to work from home and sent her lesson plans each day. “I just had to go in and implement what they had planned,” McClain said.
The prospect of being exposed to the virus by entering classes full of kids each day doesn’t daunt McClain. She is compelled by the need to help. “You have to find ways to step up, and this is a pretty easy way,” she said. “We’re talking about a generation. There are already huge gaps. You can feel it. These kids need us.”
After graduating from the University of Hawaii in 2015, Half Moon Bay native Franklin Hagarty returned home and found ways to follow his passion for inspiring kids. In 2020, after several years working as an outdoor educator for San Mateo County, he took over Fly on the Wall art school on Main Street from its founder. Subbing in Cabrillo Unified schools provided him with supplemental income and a flexible schedule while he developed plans for acquiring and running an art school.
Whether he’s talking outdoor education, the art school, or being in the classroom, his excitement increases as he describes activities he uses to engage kids in learning.
The 2020-21 school year proved challenging for Hagarty. The pandemic lockdown reduced attendance at Fly on the Wall, and, with schools on remote learning, the demand for subs diminished. Now that schools are back on campus and the number of substitutes needed has increased, he gets called every day to come in.
He prefers to take multi-day assignments so he can get to know the class and develop projects with them. “And it’s better for the kids when they know they won’t have a different teacher each day,” he’s learned.
Shannon Allen Fern, a sub in Pacifica and Jefferson Union schools, also brings significant teaching experience to the classroom. Fern taught full time for four years in a San Francisco district before starting a family. They began subbing last spring to help out when kids came back to the classrooms after a year of remote learning.
Fern describes subbing during these challenging times as an “overwhelmingly positive experience.” Like the others, Fern appreciates the flexibility of subbing while juggling other commitments and family. “You can pick and choose the days, schools and subject assignments using an app that allows substitutes to check openings and accept any that they want,” they said.
Fern also appreciates how welcoming the schools have been to them as someone who rejects gender binaries and how supportive they are to LGBTQ students and staff. In elementary school classes Fern has students call them “Teacher Shannon.” When appropriate in secondary classes, they introduce the new gender-neutral honorific “Mx” and use the opportunity to discuss how languages change to reflect changes in society.
Each of the subs describes unique challenges they have faced, from a lockdown due to a bomb threat to helping kids deal with difficult situations.
“Elementary school teachers are amazing,” Fern said. “And the students are incredible and resilient.”
