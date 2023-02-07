Terra Nova senior Frank Ward

Terra Nova senior Frank Ward, holding football, signs to play for the University of San Diego during ceremonies at Terra Nova last week. He is surrounded by family and coaches.

Photo courtesy Horace Hinshaw

Terra Nova High School student-athlete Frank Ward shared his 18th birthday with all his football teammates on Feb. 1 by signing to play with the University of San Diego.

“It’s a great day today. I’m excited,” said Ward, a key player for Terra Nova’s team last season.  He was named the Peninsula Athletic League Defensive Player of the Year and was on the PAL defense first team. He led the team in sacks with five and was second with tackles (11). “I’m looking forward to going to camp in August.”

