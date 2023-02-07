Terra Nova High School student-athlete Frank Ward shared his 18th birthday with all his football teammates on Feb. 1 by signing to play with the University of San Diego.
“It’s a great day today. I’m excited,” said Ward, a key player for Terra Nova’s team last season. He was named the Peninsula Athletic League Defensive Player of the Year and was on the PAL defense first team. He led the team in sacks with five and was second with tackles (11). “I’m looking forward to going to camp in August.”
“This is a great day for not only Frank and his family but for our football program at Terra Nova,” said Terra Nova football coach Jason Piccolotti at the signing ceremony in the school’s gym. “This is the second Division I full college scholarship given to an athlete at our school this year. I don’t think that has ever happened.” (Mason Mini signed to play at the University of Idaho last month.)
Ward transferred from Lompoc High School in Santa Barbara County after his freshman year when his family moved to Brisbane.
“Ever since he got here, he’s been a hard-working student. He had a goal of getting a Division I scholarship and it came true with all his hard work. He started and played on both defense and offense. He lined up at defensive end, tight end and linebacker at various times throughout the season,” said Piccolotti.
“Frank’s a very bright student. He gets his strong foundation from his father, who is a great guy. Not only was Frank dominating on the football field, but he took the classroom just as serious,” added Piccolotti, referring to Frank Ward’s 4.2 GPA.
Ward (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) received offers from several other Division I schools across the country; however, living in Southern California and being familiar with the University of San Diego, it was an easy selection for him.
“Growing up in Southern California made it an easy choice,” Ward said smiling. “It has great people. I’m used to the weather. I love the San Diego area. USD Coach (Dale) Lindsey is a great coach; he has won eight Pioneer Football League championships in the last 10 years. He’s very well respected.”
Ward loved his three years at Terra Nova, saying, “I like Terra Nova. It’s a good school. Everybody knows each other and everyone’s nice to each other. It was great playing football for Coach Pic. He runs a good program. He knows how to work practices. Terra Nova is going to be a very successful program next year.”
Ward’s dad, Frank Ward, was at the school to witness the signing. The family moved when his work brought him to the Bay Area.
“Frank has played sports since he was a youth,” said his dad. “He was scouted by other colleges, but University of San Diego just felt right. It’s a California school, so that was a plus. I, as a parent, look at coaches and the people he is going to be around. I felt comfortable with the USD coaches as role models. That’s what I was looking at as well as the academics. The school is a good fit for him.
“We’re extremely happy with the signing. We love it. We are going to miss him, but it’s only an hour airplane ride down to San Diego to see him,” said his dad. “The coach told him to enjoy his summer because when he gets to San Diego it’s all work.”
Asked why he selected Terra Nova for his son, Mr. Ward said, “We visited several schools in the area. We came to Terra Nova, and, after talking with Coach Piccolotti, it felt right to come to the school. I liked the school. Coach Piccolotti was great. The amount of time he puts in with those kids, it’s priceless.”
“Frank’s a generational player. Anything you’d ask him to do, he’d do it. He’s just superb in both academics and athletics. It’s going to be hard without him next year,” said Piccolotti. “He will be successful at the University of San Diego.” ▪
Horace Hinshaw is Tribune sports editor emeritus.
