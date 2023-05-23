Top athletes honored

The Pacifica Sports Club honored several community athletes last Saturday with its annual Breakfast of Champions awards at the Pacifica Moose Lodge. Outstanding student-athletes from local high schools and a Civic Award honoree were recognized. Recipients of the honors this year are, left to right, front row: Gianna Tassio, Terra Nova High School; Brenna Taverna, Mercy High School in Burlingame; and Katelyn Sun, Oceana High School. Back row: Jalen Arceo, Oceana High School; Leland Ortega, Pacific Bay Christian School; Jane Gerughty (Civic Award) for record-setting power-lifting performance; and Mason Mini, Terra Nova High School. This was the 39th year that the Pacifica Sports Club has been honoring Pacifica athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.