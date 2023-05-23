Top athletes honored

Photo by Horace Hinshaw

The Pacifica Sports Club honored several community athletes last Saturday with its annual Breakfast of Champions awards at the Pacifica Moose Lodge. Outstanding student-athletes from local high schools and a Civic Award honoree were recognized. Recipients of the honors this year are, left to right, front row: Gianna Tassio, Terra Nova High School; Brenna Taverna, Mercy High School in Burlingame; and Katelyn Sun, Oceana High School. Back row: Jalen Arceo, Oceana High School; Leland Ortega, Pacific Bay Christian School; Jane Gerughty (Civic Award) for record-setting power-lifting performance; and Mason Mini, Terra Nova High School. This was the 39th year that the Pacifica Sports Club has been honoring Pacifica athletes.

 

Triathletes return in perfect coastal conditions

  • By Lily McGraw — Special to the Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

On Sunday, hundreds of athletes gathered at Pillar Point Harbor in the early hours of the morning to compete in the annual Half Moon Bay Triathlon. Spirits were high and the anticipation was palpable at this, the first such triathlon since the pandemic.

Mavericks Surf Awards to highlight huge rides

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Like so many ceremonies and events over the last two years, last year’s Mavericks Surf Awards was an all-virtual affair. This year, contest organizers are planning on a large in-person gathering to honor another year of massive waves ridden on the Coastside.

Coach Rush receives top college coach award

Coach Rush receives top college coach award

  • 0

It took seven years since retiring from coaching junior college football, but, on March 12, Coach George Rush, the legendary City College of San Francisco head football coach, added another achievement to his resume. He was inducted into the California Community College Football Coaches Asso…

Did you have a sports moment in Pacifica?

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

Did you accomplish a special sports feat this year, or know someone who did? If so, you may be eligible for the Pacifica Sports Club “Breakfast of Champions” award this year.

Tiger swimmers break records, make history

Tiger swimmers break records, make history

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

History was made on Thursday at Terra Nova High School when three Tigers broke junior varsity swim records in the team’s meet against Jefferson High School. 

