It was Senior Night at Oceana High School last week as the Tigers and Sharks played their final Peninsula Athletic League North regular season basketball game of the pandemic-shortened campaign. Terra Nova prevailed, 63-52, for their third win in a row.
The first quarter was tight with Terra Nova holding just a seven-point edge, but the next period saw the Tigers (4-1) take command and lead 36-19 at halftime.
The Sharks (0-5) made a run to cut it to eight in the fourth, but Terra Nova made the plays down the stretch. They were led by Justin Milch who scored eight of his season-high 25 points in the fourth and also hauled in 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the year.
Dominic Tuiasosopo inflicted much of his damage in the second quarter where he netted nine of his 24 points. The junior point guard also grabbed seven rebounds and had six steals.
The Sharks had two players reach double figures as well. They were paced by Dylan Simmons who lit it up for 25 points and Julian Harris who chipped in 11.
— from staff reports
