It took a little over a quarter for the Terra Nova boys varsity basketball team to get in a groove at both ends, but, once it did, the Tigers cruised the rest of the way to a 69-42 victory over visiting Oceana on May 10.
The Sharks (0-3), who were led in scoring by Dylan Simmons with 16 points, grabbed an early 5-0 lead but trailed 16-12 after the first period.
From then on it was all Tigers as they outscored Oceana, 34-16, over the next two quarters and improved their record to 2-1 on the pandemic-reduced season.
Justin Milch snatched a career-high six steals and recorded his second double-double of the season pumping in 22 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-2 senior also reached two career milestones by surpassing 1,000 total points and draining his 100th 3-pointer.
Giovanni Thompson erupted with his season high of 15 points to go along with his four steals and three blocks. Miguel Valdes made his mark by producing a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double and Dominic Tuiasosopo stuffed the stat sheet with 9 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
— from staff reports
