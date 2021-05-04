In a back-and-forth affair, the Terra Nova boys varsity basketball team prevailed in Pacifica with a nailbiting 46-45 triumph over El Camino last week.
Under usual circumstances, both teams would typically debut in late November, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced an April 26 tip-off for what will be an abbreviated 2021 schedule.
With the score tied at 43 and just 45 seconds left in the contest, junior Giovanni Thompson (8 points) came through for Terra Nova by nailing a clutch 3-pointer from the left wing.
“I missed a lot of great looks earlier and knew one of them was going to go in” said Thompson. “It just happened to be one of the biggest shots in the game.”
Dylan Uter made the most of his two field goals when he tied the game at 39 by swishing the first of his two consecutive 3-pointers at the 5:08 mark of the fourth quarter. Playing in his first varsity game, the sophomore drained another trey just 33 seconds later, which gave Terra Nova a 42-39 lead.
Justin Milch tallied 13 of his game-high 19 points in the first half and with his 10 rebounds. The senior recorded his third career double-double.
Pulling a team-best 11 rebounds for Terra Nova, junior Dominic Tuiasosopo also scored 8 points to help the cause.
