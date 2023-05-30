The Terra Nova Tigers softball team

The Terra Nova Tigers softball team, from left, Madison Donati (co-captain), Helena Nieve, Kaila Shimizu, Nevaeh Mauricio, Liah Trade, Yasmine Ababseh, Aubrey Bailey, Chelsie Bonilla, Gianna Tassio (co-captain), Greta Bogren, Ana Abaseh, Kira Gangi, Katie Mitchell, Shannon Twomey, Kylie Gangi

Photo courtesy Victoria Gangi

The Terra Nova Tigers recently completed a strong 2023 varsity softball season with a 15-0 win over Jefferson High School in which pitchers Gianna Tassio and Kira Gangi combined for a no-hitter.

Despite losing key players to injury and being forced to play several home games at alternative fields due to the spring weather, the Tigers finished in second place in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division behind a surging Menlo-Atherton team. The Tigers edged out perennial rivals Half Moon Bay and Mills. 

