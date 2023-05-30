The Terra Nova Tigers recently completed a strong 2023 varsity softball season with a 15-0 win over Jefferson High School in which pitchers Gianna Tassio and Kira Gangi combined for a no-hitter.
Despite losing key players to injury and being forced to play several home games at alternative fields due to the spring weather, the Tigers finished in second place in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division behind a surging Menlo-Atherton team. The Tigers edged out perennial rivals Half Moon Bay and Mills.
The Tigers did not qualify for a Central Coast Section playoff berth despite having a 12-9 record overall (9-3 in league play), but several were selected by the coaches of the PAL Ocean Division as being All-League. First team players included Tassio, a senior pitcher and shortstop; Gangi, senior pitcher/outfield; and Kylie Gangi, a sophomore centerfielder. Second team: Madison Donati, junior shortstop; and Liah Trade, sophomore outfielder and shortstop. Seniors Ana Ababseh and Greta Bogren were named honorable mention.
Tassio was also named Pitcher of the Year for the PAL Ocean Division for the second straight year. After an amazing four-year career at Terra Nova as a pitcher, hitter and shortstop, she will be going on to play college softball at the College of San Mateo.
Though they are losing four starting players to graduation, the Tigers will be returning many core players next year and expect to be competitive again in 2024.
