The Terra Nova High School volleyball team took on some tough teams last week, with a league opener against Aragon High School on Friday, followed by a varsity tournament hosted by Half Moon Bay High School on Saturday at the Cabrillo Unified District Event Center in Half Moon Bay.
The Tigers are facing some growing pains this season as they open with a mostly new varsity lineup and not many veteran players.
The Aragon Dons defeated the Tigers in three sets, 25-16, 25-15, 25-19, to start the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division season. In the loss, Madison Williams had seven kills, Jalyn Dominguez added seven kills, and Amelia Chan had 19 assists for the Tigers.
The Tigers opened the Half Moon Bay tournament with a matchup against
the 2021 Central Coast Section Open Division champions, Salinas High School. In a back-and-forth first set, the Tigers came up short in the 26-24 loss. In the second set, Salinas took control and won, 25-19, to take the match.
Next the team challenged Monte Vista High School, the 2021 CCS Division I runner-up. Monte Vista came from behind to take the first set from the Tigers, 25-23. In the second set, Monte Vista cruised to a 25-10 victory.
The Tigers next ran into the 2021 CCS Division III runner-up, Santa Cruz High School. The Tigers controlled the first set, but couldn’t put it away and suffered a 26-24 loss. The second set was hard fought, but the Cardinals ended up taking the set, 25-19, and the match.
The Tigers dropped both sets in the loss to Gunn High School, 25-20, 25-22, and, in a valiant effort, fell to Notre Dame-Salinas High School, 25-15, 27-25, to wrap up the day.
