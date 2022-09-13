Terra Nova Tigers varsity volleyball team celebrates

Terra Nova Tigers varsity volleyball team celebrates a point during the Half Moon Bay tournament on Saturday.

Emma Spaeth / Tribune

 By Emma Spaeth

The Terra Nova High School volleyball team took on some tough teams last week, with a league opener against Aragon High School on Friday, followed by a varsity tournament hosted by Half Moon Bay High School on Saturday at the Cabrillo Unified District Event Center in Half Moon Bay. 

The Tigers are facing some growing pains this season as they open with a mostly new varsity lineup and not many veteran players. 

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

