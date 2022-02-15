The Terra Nova Tigers

The Terra Nova Tigers had a rough time of it on Friday in Half Moon Bay as the home Cougars proved why they are undefeated in league play.

Photo courtesy Becky Ruppel

Despite strong performances from both the Terra Nova High School boys and girls basketball rosters, both teams fell to league champion Cougars after tough competition on Friday night at Half Moon Bay High School.

“(Half Moon Bay) is fast and they shoot at a high percentage,” said the Tigers’ girls head coach, Kawann Summerville. “We have to be able to play a little bit stronger, more physical on the defensive end, because if you don’t, they’re able to knock down shots when they’re open.

“They’re a team that just shoots a lot of threes, they have a lot of ball movement and they are constantly moving,” he said. 

The 54-30 loss was an intense competition with players diving for loose balls and fighting for rebounds. Terra Nova played tough defense amid chants from a full and spirited crowd, but the Tigers struggled to get much past half court before the Cougars were jumping in their passing lanes. 

“It’s hard to play defense the whole entire game if you’re not actually putting points up,” said Summerville. 

Prior to the teams last matchup against Half Moon Bay, the girls weren’t able to practice for over a week due to COVID-19, and were missing a few players. 

“This time around I had a full squad and we had good practice,” said Summerville. “We just struggle a lot putting the ball in the basket. You can only play defense for so long, but eventually you’ve got to be able to put the ball in there.”

Summerville said he was still impressed by their performance, especially since Half Moon Bay won 82-36 in their last matchup, and were up 49-16 at the half.

“I’m feeling better about tonight,” said Jaidyn Goodin, senior at Terra Nova. “I think last time we didn’t play as a team, but today I felt like we played more as a team. 

“I think we did well with distributing the ball, but we struggled with our driving,” she said. “They are really good at guarding the 3-point line.”

Half Moon Bay finished the first half up 35-23, and Terra Nova trailed for the remainder of the game.

The 66-52 finish marks the boys’ 32nd straight loss to Half Moon Bay. 

“We’ve had this game circled on the schedule for sure,” said Owen Wooliever, a senior on the Cougars’

boys basketball team. “There was a lot of talk from the other team about how the tides are turning with this rivalry, but we don’t believe that at all.” 

The Half Moon Bay boys also got off to a strong offensive start, 15-6 at the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Cougars, 11-8, in the second quarter. Chants of “Let's go Tigers” rivaled those of “Let’s go Cougars,” as the final minute counted down in the second quarter, Terra Nova only down 23-17.

“(Terra Nova) plays really hard,” said John Parsons, Half Moon Bay boys head coach. “They definitely hurt us on the rebounds in the first half, and they did a good job on defensive pressure. They turned us over a number of times.” 

The Tigers had nine offensive rebounds in the first half and forced nine turnovers. The Tigers held on in the second half, but the Cougars outscored them in the final two quarters, securing the victory. 

“They played hard together,” said the Tigers’ boys head coach, Robby Wierzba. “They always do. They really stuck together.

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

