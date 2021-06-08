The Terra Nova boys varsity basketball team did what it needed to do — win its final three games of the season after dropping its only loss at Jefferson a few weeks ago.
The Tigers also needed a bit of help from El Camino, which Terra Nova beat, 46-45, in the league opener. The Colts delivered in dramatic fashion by defeating the Grizzlies by one point on a last-second,buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
With all three teams finishing the pandemic-shortened campaign with one loss to each other, Terra Nova, Jefferson and El Camino shared the 2021 PAL North Championship.
That’s not all. Terra Nova won a Central Coast Section playoff game against James Lick, 69-32, on Saturday. The team was due to face King’s Academy on Tuesday night after Tribune print deadlines.
“With everything these kids have been through the last 14 months, this championship is that much more special for them,” said head coach Kenny Milch who announced his retirement back in March after 23 years of coaching at both the high school and collegiate levels.
Terra Nova last won a league title in boys basketball in 2015. On the last game of that regular season the Tigers pulled off a colossal upset at Half Moon Bay, which at the time was 23-0 and thought by many to be the top team in the Bay Area. The Tigers and Cougars each ended up 11-1 in the PAL North that year and shared the crown.
It’s the Tigers’ fifth league title in school history, with the others coming in 2008, 2000 and 1997.
— from staff reports
