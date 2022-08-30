terra nova football

Terra Nova senior Rocco Gentile gave the Bruins a run for their money in a strong offensive performance at Friday night's season opener.

 By Emma Spaeth / Tribune

Rocco Gentile flew as he broke away from the defense at the 50-yard line, and the crowd counted down, “40, 30, 20, 10,” as the Terra Nova High School senior crossed the goal line.

With under a minute to go in the first half of Terra Nova’s opening regulation game of the season against Santa Clara High School, Gentile’s 92-yard touchdown put the Tigers up 28-13 at the break.

