The Terra Nova Tigers had an impressive showing at the Central Coast Section track tournament held earlier in the month in Gilroy. The team had seven athletes qualify for the semifinals and one place in the finals.
Jack Gillen finished 12th in the finals for 12-pound shot put, after setting a season record in the event in the semifinals, and he finished 12th in the discus finals.
In the semifinals, Sophie Byrne finished 26th in the 4-kilogram shot put, and Shayla McCann finished 27th. Mia McCann set a personal record at 17.54 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing 24th.
Junior Frank Ward placed 11th in the 1.6-kilogram discus. Christian Yertzell finished 31st in the 400-meter race, at 54.83. Sophia Zygarewicz set a personal record at 48.93 in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing 15th.
— Emma Spaeth
