Half Moon Bay High School’s varsity boys basketball team proved they are the best team on the coast once more on Friday, whether the games are played in the Cougar den or the Shark tank. The Cougars built a big early lead and held on to beat Terra Nova for the second time this season, 71-58.
The Cougars improved to 11-1 in the Peninsula Athletic League North where they are tied with Jefferson for the division regular season title. The Tigers fell to 4-7 in the PAL North.
The key to the victory was Half Moon Bay freshman sharp-shooter Gio Garduno-Martin. He poured in 31 points, largely on the strength of eight 3-pointers. Teammates repeatedly found him open from distance and he made the Tigers pay.
The Cougars started fast in a game played on the neutral Oceana High School court due to a broken backboard at Terra Nova, where the game was originally scheduled. The Cougars jumped out to a 21-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, and the situation only grew worse for the Tigers over the first 16 minutes of the game. The Cougars went into halftime up 36-8.
The Tigers won the second half, outscoring the Cougars 48-35 the rest of the way, but it was not enough.
Leading the way for the Tiger comeback was Jermaine Camasura who hit four 3-pointers, most of them in the second half, to keep Terra Nova in the game. Dylan Uter and Vinny Smith both added two 3-pointers of their own.
The Tigers were set to play Westmoor on Monday night, after Tribune print deadlines, in what looked to be a well-matched battle.
