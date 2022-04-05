History was made on Thursday at Terra Nova High School when three Tigers broke junior varsity swim records in the team’s meet against Jefferson High School.
“It’s really exciting,” said Brooke Garrett, the Tigers’ swim coach. “They are very hard workers, and not just in swimming, in their extracurriculars and academics. It’s so awesome and very rewarding.”
Sonny Guibadoulline smashed records in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in 2:09.24, the 50-yard backstroke, 30.97 seconds, and the 100-yard freestyle, 59.58. Serawit Ezra also broke a record with a 30.5 finish in the 50-yard butterfly. Dane Potter
wrapped up the day securing three records in the 100-yard individual medley (58.51), the 50-yard backstroke (27), and the 100-backstroke (57.75).
Garrett herself once swam with the record
holders. She is a Pacifica native and Tiger alumna and graduated in 2020, transitioning to coach of the team.
“It’s like watching your little brothers and sisters grow up and do something super awesome that they really love,” she said. “They’ve been working for this for so long, decades, and finally got it.”
The coach also added that she’s thankful all are still lowerclassmen, meaning this might not be the last time they replace some names on the record
board.
