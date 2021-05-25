Terra Nova High School boys and girls track teams matched up against Hillsdale in a close meet on Thursday.
The girls team pulled out a victory against the Knights, securing a 61-34 win. The Terra Nova boys fell to Hillsdale in a 54-45 finish.
The girls were led by Juliana Davis who secured the Tigers’ first event win of the day with a 2 minute, 42.2 second finish in the 800-meter race. Davis was followed by Tabitha Woods, 3:04.03 and Katie Bagdon, 3:51.05 who came in third and fourth place in the 800. Both finished with a personal best in the event.
Sydney Seyer, 6:04.39, and Ryanne Reynolds, 6:04.55, came in first and second place in the girls 1,600.
After finishing with a personal best in the 1,600, Reynolds went on to win the 3,200 in a time of 16:10.82. Morgan Wysling, 17:00.87, and Isabel Morrow, 18:21.38, came in second and third place.
The Tigers swept the hurdles. Abigail Moore, 18.76, and Mia McCann, 18.82, came in first and second in the 100-meter hurdles and Katalina Huazana won the 300-meter, in 58.47, a personal best.
Shayla McCann secured a first-place win in both the shot put and the discus. Macy Morrow finished second in both events.
The Terra Nova boys were led by Christopher Vizcarra in a close meet. Vizcarra finished in first in the 200 meters (24.65) and the 400 meters (55.34). Owen Peters finished close behind in the 400 meters, clocking 55.22, a personal record.
Corey O’Brien contributed a first-place finish in the 100, running 12.31. O’Brien also won the 110-meter hurdles in 20.69. Wasseem Bitar finished in second in the 1,600, finishing at 5:07.78.
Jack Gillen led the boys in the discus and also came in second in the shot put.
