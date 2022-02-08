The Terra Nova High School Tigers secured a lopsided 5-0 victory over rival Half Moon Bay High School in girls soccer on Thursday at home.
“We had really good ball possession and just switching it up and moving it across the field and taking out time helped us score,” said Madison Donati, a sophomore at Terra Nova. “We worked collectively as a team.
“I think (the rivalry) gave us a little bit of fire of just wanting to win,” she said.
Terra Nova came out fighting, scoring its first goal within the first three minutes of play.
“We’ve been struggling with moving the ball around but this game it all clicked,” said senior Shayla McCann.
The Tigers showed great ball handling, needling through the Cougars’ defense and getting shots on goal.
“We did a really good job of possession,” said Tigers head coach David Downing.
Terra Nova scored on four of six corner kicks in the game.
“We struggled with the physicality and just getting ready for it,” said Half Moon Bay head coach Sonny Day. “It was a pretty fluid game outside the corners. (Terra Nova) got really physical in the box and we didn’t match their physicality in the box for those corners.”
Half Moon Bay’s fate was sealed by the half when it was already down, 3-0. In the second half, the Cougars struggled to get the ball up the field.
“It’s always a little bit of extra pressure because you want to win against your rival,” said Cougar Sydney Fingerhut. “We definitely just need to press on those players that are dribbling and stop them from advancing up the field anymore and getting those shots that they can take from so far out.”
Shellsea Gutierrez led the team with two goals, Donati contributed one goal and three assists, McCann finished with one goal and Sophia Zygarewicz had one goal.
The Cougars are still finding their rhythm after seven of their players tested positive for COVID-19. The matchup against Terra Nova was only their second game back with a full roster.
“I expected us to do better, but they are still kind of getting their wits about them,” said Day.
Terra Nova’s victory was extra special for the team as it was also celebrating its senior night. After the game, seniors Sierra Pelleriti, Shayla McCann, Mia McCann, Bianca Smith, Devon Benham, Sophia Zygarewicz, Katalina Huazano and Callie Banta were honored by their teammates, friends and family for their final game on their home field.
“The seniors are a unique group,” said Tigers assistant coach Nick Donati. “Great group of girls all around. Wonderful group of girls to coach.”
Coach Downing has been coaching some of the girls since they were in elementary school.
“(The seniors) played really well,” said Downing. “They are a great group. I’ve been coaching some of them since they were in third grade.
“It’s a very emotional night for a lot of them and they all played very well,” the head coach said.
After a brief celebration of their victory, the Tigers are back to work. The team took on undefeated Carlmont High School, the top team in the league, on Tuesday. That match occurred after Tribune print deadlines.
“I think we’ve just got to have fun,” said McCann. “Usually when our team is having fun, we do better and that’s what happened tonight.”
The Tigers, 10-6-1 heading into the contest, lost 5-1 to Carlmont in their last matchup but hung tight to the Scots in the first half, only behind 2-1 before Carlmont ran away with the game in the second half.
“They’re a tough team,” said Nick Donati. “They have skilled players at every position. We kind of ran out of gas at the end of the second half, so it’s slowing them down and keeping possession of the ball. Hopefully, if we do those things, we’ll stand a chance to beat them.”
“We just let the game get away a little bit, but we will be ready for them this time,” said Downing. “We’ll just have to play a little bit quicker of a game against them.”
