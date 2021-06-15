Terra Nova High School’s boys varsity basketball team took full advantage of its Central Coast Section home game assignment against 10th-seeded James Lick with a definitive 69-32 victory on June 8.
The seventh-seeded Tigers finished 4-0 in “The Jungle” this season after opening up a double-figure lead in the first quarter, and cruised into the quarterfinals behind a 52-31 rebounding dominance over the Comets (4-4).
Senior Justin Milch scored a game-high 20 points and was also productive elsewhere with eight steals, seven rebounds and five assists.
Terra Nova’s other senior co-captain, Luke Avery, continued his upward trend with career highs of eight points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Dylan Uter netted eight as did freshman junior varsity call-up Cyrus Oliva-Mousetis who hauled in nine rebounds. Dominic Tuiasosopo chipped in 12 points to reach double figures for the third straight contest.
The Tigers then traveled down to Sunnyvale three days later to face second-seeded King’s Academy and saw a reversal of fortune in the rebound category with the Knights grabbing a 46-26 advantage. The King’s Academy (9-4) led by only three after one quarter but opened it up to 15 by halftime and coasted to victory, 92-57.
The PAL North tri-champion Tigers (5-2) were led in scoring by Milch who racked up a season- high 26 points. Giovanni Thompson caught fire for nine, and Avery hit the eight-point mark again.
