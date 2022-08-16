In 1981, Bill Byrne was the starting quarterback for the Peninsula North League champions Terra Nova Tigers. Shortly after graduation he was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy where he continued to demonstrate his football skills while getting ready to serve his country.
On Aug. 1 he hung up his military uniform, substituting it for his “civvies.”
His retirement from the Navy comes 35 years after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., in 1987. At the Academy he was the starting quarterback for three football seasons, breaking several Roger Staubach records while being named an All-American. Staubach later played for the Dallas Cowboys.
Byrne’s last duty station was serving as director of Warfare Development, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. He previously served as the vice director of the Joint Staff.
Bill, along with his two brothers, John and Tom, and sister Jo-Ann grew up in Pacifica. All three boys played sports at Terra Nova. John played football at the University of Oregon, while Tom played at Notre Dame University. Of the four, Jo-Ann is the only one still living in the Bay Area. With a successful career in business, education, local politics and community service, she put her professional life on hold for a couple of years to care for their elderly parents.
In 2015, Bill was a co-recipient of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame Distinguished American Award. The program honors student-athletes who have played football at the nation’s military academies over the years.
Just one of three quarterbacks in Navy history to throw for more than 1,000 yards in three different seasons, Byrne holds the school record for career touchdown passes (29) and ranks second in school history in career completions (381), single-game passing yards (399) and career passing yards (4,582). A co-captain of the 1986 Midshipmen, he also holds the school record for single-game completions (37).
Byrne has been married for 32 years to his Academy classmate. Amy spent seven years in the military before leaving the Navy to become a full-time mom.
“The Navy has become a family business of sorts as four of our five children are fellow Naval Academy graduates,” said Byrne.
Byrne never expected to make a career of the Navy. As a midshipman, and even in his first few years in the Fleet as a junior officer, he was fully committed to getting out the Navy after his five-year obligation and returning home.
“My initial goal was to return to Pacifica to be a teacher and coach at Terra Nova,” said Byrne. “But somewhere along the line I started to like what I was doing, and then, further along, I started to love what I was doing.
“Eventually it dawned on me that I truly loved what I was doing because it was exactly what I wanted to do all along: teach, coach, mentor and ‘build the team,’” he added. “The classroom and the playing field I found myself on were a little bit different than what I imagined, but the team aspect of building the game plan, practicing until we got it right, and then taking the field on game day to kick some ass is what drove me and is what kept me in the Navy.”
Byrne is unsure where his life may take him now that he is retired. He spent many years in San Diego through his career, so he might land back in California. Currently, he lives in Vienna, Va.
“What a blessed life I've lived!” concluded Byrne.
“The Navy has been so good to my family and me. Certainly not an easy life with the constant moving and the long periods away from home and family during deployments, but so worth it! I've sailed the seven seas, I've seen the world, and I feel very proud of the small part I've played on this great big team. It's been an honor to represent Pacifica and Terra Nova in the United States Navy and I would do it all over again in a heartbeat.”
A member of the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 1993, he always has an open invitation to be the master of ceremonies at the annual induction ceremony.
Horace Hinshaw is Tribune sports editor emeritus.
