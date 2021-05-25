For the first time this season the Terra Nova boys varsity basketball team took the lead from the jump and subsequently went wire to wire to beat a resilient South San Francisco squad, 70-61.
What made the victory extra special was that it capped an emotional Senior Night ceremony before tipoff, honoring Tiger seniors Luke Avery and Justin Milch. The two have been teammates and best friends since third grade.
Despite the good vibes it certainly wasn’t easy for the Tigers (3-1) who topped the Warriors (1-3) for the sixth time in the last seven meetings. South City gamely fought back twice from double-figure deficits in each half only to see Terra Nova hit big shots, buckle down defensively and finish with a decisive 40-25 rebounding advantage.
Junior point guard Dominic Tuiasosopo and Milch both exploded with season-high scoring outputs of 25 and 23 points, respectively. Milch added nine rebounds and four assists while Tui hauled in seven boards.
Miguel Valdes used solid interior footwork to chip in nine points and five rebounds and Greyson Hunt and Zackary Levasseur each nailed a 3-pointer on their way to a total of five points apiece.
Avery continued with his best basketball of his career by contributing three points, seven rebounds, two steals, and a block, and took an important charge.
— from staff reports
