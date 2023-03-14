Kerrigan Bull, then 10 years old,

Kerrigan Bull, then 10 years old, attends her first spring training camp in Scottsdale, Ariz., in 2010 with her grandma, Marian Hinshaw. Today, she is 22 years old and a senior at Boise State University.

Photos provided by Hinshaw family

Twenty years ago, after I retired from the Postal Service, my wife, Marian, and I started going to spring training in Arizona regularly. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic took over our lives three years ago and we haven’t returned.

However, I do suggest to all baseball fans, if you have never been to spring training, go at least one time. You will enjoy it and will want to return. Put it on your bucket list.

Kerrigan Bull

Kerrigan Bull

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Tigers place at HMB track event

Tigers place at HMB track event

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

Terra Nova High School track athletes competed March 9 at Half Moon Bay High School in a quad meet against Hillsdale High School, Half Moon Bay and Woodside High School. 

Barrett signs pro contract with Houston SaberCats

Barrett signs pro contract with Houston SaberCats

  • Updated
  • 0

Two-time rugby Olympian (and member of the USA Sevens Eagles team) Danny Barrett contemplated retiring last year after eight years of international competition. But, sometimes, it only takes some loving to make a person change their mind. Such is the case with the 31-year-old Barrett.

Recommended for you