Saturday
Girls Under-10 Premier soccer
Pacifica Makos Blue 5
San Carlos 1
The Makos united as a team to handily take down San Carlos in the first match of the spring season. The offense was led by Delaney Nemes who stampeded through opponents to score four goals. Koa Cook, never giving up, scored a late game goal following up goal shots twice before making it past the keeper. The highlight of the game was watching Elony Sanchez who dominated both sides of the field with speed and determination, solidly shutting down San Carlos’ attacks.
