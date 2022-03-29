March 20, Soccer
Pacifica United BO7 Mavericks 1
AFC Academy 0
The Pacifica boys team won its first knockout phase match in the NorCal Premier League State Cup competition. After 80 minutes of highly competitive regulation time, and 10 minutes of overtime, the match went to a penalty kick shootout.
Goalkeeper Adan Pulido did an outstanding job, and a defense led by Jonathan Martins and Brandon Jimenez kept the opposition scoreless. The attack from the midfielders Reece Cannon Sequeira and Charlie Higdon, along with forward Alex Gutierrez and Zakary Trayler, put a lot of pressure on the AFC squad.
The match ended in PK shootout with goals scored by Reece Cannon Sequeria, Charlie Higdon, Kia Mcarthur, Alex Gutierrez and Fabirizo Mutti.
The Pacifica United Mavericks move on to the round of 16 to start in April.
