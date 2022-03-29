The seventh-grade St. Peter Pacifica Celtics

The seventh-grade St. Peter Pacifica Celtics finished the regular season a perfect 8-0.

Photo courtesy Johnny Harrington

Our seventh-grade St. Peter Church Celtics had an outstanding season, going 8-0 in regular season.

Point guards Jaxon Harrington and Avery Redmond controlled the flow of the game and made sure the offense ran smoothly, setting up passes to Bruno Guido and Jesse Martinez as they combined with 32 threes over the course of the season. Jason Granillo and Holden Najjar gave the Celtics the spark on defense. Tommy and Sean Porter cleaned up the paint and out-rebounded everyone on the floor.

The seventh-grade team outscored their opponents, 327-164.

Going into the postseason Sean Porter took control of the games, leading in scoring and rebounds. He finished strong, hitting deep threes and converting several fouls in to 3-point plays. He also turned into a great passer and earned the Most Valuable Player Award for the season. 

The Offensive Player Award went to Jaxon Harrington. He led his team in assists and was second in scoring, but more important was his leadership controlling the game.

Most Improved Player Award went to Tommy Grozdanic in his first year playing with coach Johnny Harrington. Executing his height advantage on defense and simplifying

his post-up moves on offense were key. He was unselfish throughout the year and became a great passer as his vision on the court opened up.   

“It was an honor to coach this group of kids. They worked hard at practices and conditioning workouts, which led them to success. We are looking forward to next year,” Harrington said.

— From staff reports

