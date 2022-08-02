Terra Nova Tigers

The Terra Nova Tigers celebrating a 42-0 victory over Oceana for the 1982 Anchor Game championship.

As Terra Nova prepares to open the 2022 football season at the end of this month, we turn back the calendar 40 years to when the school won its first Central Coast Section championship. 

The year 1982 was the crowning season of the Coach Bob Lotti era. Over a 10-year period, since moving to Terra Nova from Westmoor in 1974, Lotti developed a winning atmosphere. Five of his teams won a league championship. He retired after the 1984 year.

