As Terra Nova prepares to open the 2022 football season at the end of this month, we turn back the calendar 40 years to when the school won its first Central Coast Section championship.
The year 1982 was the crowning season of the Coach Bob Lotti era. Over a 10-year period, since moving to Terra Nova from Westmoor in 1974, Lotti developed a winning atmosphere. Five of his teams won a league championship. He retired after the 1984 year.
Ironically, it was against Westmoor that Lotti won his CCS title, beating his former school, 27-6. Touchdowns were scored by Tom Byrne, Vance Velarde, Vince Lotti and Kevin Hollins. Over the next 39 years, Terra Nova won three more CCS championships.
As this year marks the 40th anniversary of the first CCS title, I would like to interview players from that 1982 team. So if you played on the team, email me at horaceh1@yahoo.com no later than Aug. 12 and share your memories of that season.
Did you get caught up in the Elvis Presley “craze” last month?
Well, I certainly did. Being originally from Arkansas, I grew up on rock ‘n’ roll music. Although I wasn’t too excited about the recently released “Elvis” movie, I did enjoy the history of the “young” Elvis. I think the movie was too long, and I have never been able to sit through a three-hour movie.
Tom Hanks is one of my favorite actors. He played Colonel Parker and I learned more than I’ve ever known. The star, Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is worthy of an Oscar nomination.
I’ve been to Graceland three times; the first visit in the early 1980s when the mansion and land were beautiful. Over the next two visits within the last 20 years, the facility was noticeably deteriorated. But, nevertheless, if you are an Elvis fan, you should make the visit.
In my early years, I was raised on going to the movies, so I saw many Elvis movies. I do not have a particular favorite but I was a fan of Elvis for his music. I was in junior high in El Dorado, Ark., when Elvis came to sing at the city’s Memorial Stadium in October 1955. Some friends and I were sitting in the stands when he drove onto the field in his pink and white 1954 Cadillac. He drove right to the stage located on the field. When he took the stage, the crowd went wild.
This was one of Elvis’ several visits to El Dorado that year, as he was making a tour billed as a Louisiana Hayride road show throughout Arkansas and Louisiana. This performance was labeled the “big, free, hillbilly amateur show,” in which contestants competed in a singing contest and the one getting the loudest applause won $75. And, if you obtained a “lucky folder” from your favorite gas station, you were eligible for attendance prizes.
A few years later, while I was a student at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark., and on the staff of the college newspaper, Elvis was initiated as an honorary member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Elvis was familiar with ASU as he had played at clubs and dances in the community in his early singing days. Jonesboro was a short drive from Memphis, Tenn.
Hail to the king of rock ‘n’ roll!
Better late than never. I want to give recognition to a couple of Pacific Bay Christian School administrators who were recently honored.
Natalie Talbot Thorne, Pac Bay dean of athletes, was selected to serve her second term on the California Interscholastic Federation Executive Board (2022-24). She has had a distinguished career with the Central Coast Section. In 2021-22 she served as vice president for the CCS, and currently is the Private School Athlete League Commissioner of 23 member schools (2014-2022). She was named Central Coast Section/California State Athlete Directors Association Athletic Director of the Year. She is a certified master athlete administrator and a lifetime member of National Interscholastic Athletes Administrators Association.
Mark Bermudez, Pac Bay athletic director since 2020, is the recipient of the 2021-2022 CSADA Norm Mackenzie “Rookie of the Year” Award. He has coached at Pac Bay for the last 13 years. His 2018 baseball team won the league championship. As basketball coach he has won seven league championships while two of his teams (2013, 2020) were CCS Division V runners-up. He has been a four-time PSAL basketball honor coach.
Horace Hinshaw is Tribune sports editor emeritus.
