Two Coastsiders are fundraising to compete in the upcoming New York City Marathon on Nov. 5. Maggie Galle and Montana Miller have been lifelong friends ever since they met at Cunha Intermediate School in Half Moon Bay.
Miller was the first to be bitten by the running bug.
“I got into running in sixth grade,” she said.”It was a really huge part of our lives growing up on the coast.”
During their time at Half Moon Bay High School, Miller got Galle involved in cross-country, where they solidified their friendship into one that would last for years to come.
While Galle’s father was also a cross-country runner, she says that she “got into running through Montana. She really encouraged me to do it.”
The two enjoyed growing up on the Coastside, where they endeavored to run in a different place every day and explore the surrounding natural beauty.
“We’d (run at) the beach, the redwoods, the hills behind our high school,” said Galle.
Not even a separation caused by Miller’s senior year transfer to Pacifica’s Terra Nova High School could break up the dynamic duo, who remained best of friends through it all. But they were not able to run together like they had enjoyed in the past.
Both still run, but do so on their own time. Nowadays, the two women have left the Coastside to pursue their respective careers.
Miller works as an eighth-grade social studies and science teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School in Redwood City. She commutes to the Peninsula from her home in San Francisco. “Maggie is the greatest supporter of my teaching career,” said Miller.
“She’s a natural!” confirmed Galle, who lives in New York. She works as a freelance video producer and editor, working with the news and media company Vox making culinary and mixology videos. “I love my job too,” she said. “I feel very lucky to be in the arts doing something that I love.”
While the two women have grown up, their childhood passion for running still burns strong between the two friends. Now, years later, the upcoming marathon could serve as a return to form.
“This is our reunion, of sorts,” said Miller in reference to the NYC marathon. “I don’t really like running with other people, but I do like running with Montana,” said Galle.
Both women laughed, reminiscing. “I’m the talker, I talk the whole time!” said Miller. “And I listen,” said Galle without missing a beat.
“It was another (instance) of me recruiting Maggie to do something with me,” Miller said. She had witnessed the marathon when she visited Galle in New York.
“The energy is awesome,” she said. “The whole city is so into it.”
In 2022 almost 48,000 competitors ran the marathon, finishing the 26-mile race with an average time just shy of five hours. The race begins on Staten Island before crossing the bay, where it winds through each of the boroughs before ending in Queens. Like the melting pot that is New York City, the marathon draws people from all over the world.
“It’s a huge running party!” said Miller.
Knowing that this event was right up their alley, Miller put into motion a plan to enlist her old friend and running compatriot Galle and sign up for the race. The women missed the initial deadline to sign up for the marathon but found another way to compete by fundraising for the organization Girls on the Run NYC, a nonprofit which strives to “inspire, empower and strengthen girls in their community,” according to the official website. The nonprofit gave the women an opportunity to earn their spot in the marathon by raising $5,000 in charity in order to earn their chance to compete.
Galle explained that she was excited to be part of a charity she believed in. “Part of the fundraising process is that you just need to be passionate about what you're running for. It was literally the perfect mission,” she said. “Running brought us both such confidence when we were younger, through challenging times in middle school and high school … I just want to help have that impact in girls' lives too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.