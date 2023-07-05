Danny Barrett joins his parents, Tim and Keri Barrett

Danny Barrett joins his parents, Tim and Keri Barrett, following his last professional rugby game in Houston.

Photo courtesy Patrick Blair

Two-time rugby Olympian Danny Barrett has had a storybook career. The last chapter was written two weeks ago when he decided to end his 20-year career.

Born and raised in Pacifica, Barrett started his rugby career as a student at Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep, and continued at the University of California, Berkeley. Prior to graduating from Cal in 2013, he was selected by USA Rugby to play in the Americans Rugby Championship. This started his professional career with USA Rugby. 

