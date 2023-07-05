Two-time rugby Olympian Danny Barrett has had a storybook career. The last chapter was written two weeks ago when he decided to end his 20-year career.
Born and raised in Pacifica, Barrett started his rugby career as a student at Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep, and continued at the University of California, Berkeley. Prior to graduating from Cal in 2013, he was selected by USA Rugby to play in the Americans Rugby Championship. This started his professional career with USA Rugby.
Unless he changes his mind, the last professional game he will have played was with the Houston SaberCats, an American pro rugby union team. In 2022, after eight years of international competition he signed with Houston. The 2023 season ended last week.
After putting off the retirement decision for the last five years, Barrett said, “While it hasn’t been an easy decision, I know that the time is right at this moment.”
Barrett, 33, has literally been around the world playing rugby. In 2013 he played on the Collegiate All-American tour of New Zealand for San Francisco Golden Gate in the inaugural World Club Sevens in London. That performance gained him a trial in 2014 with Gloucester in the English Premiership, the same year that he made his debut for the Eagles Seven team in Las Vegas. He’s played in 54 HSBC World Sevens series which consists of tournaments held around the world. He played in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympia Games. Ever since signing professionally, he has been an impactful and popular player for USA Rugby.
Two years ago, after playing on the international stage for so many years, he had thoughts about retiring. However, an opportunity came for him to play close to home so he signed with Houston
Now with his family growing he wants to watch his young daughter grow up and spend more time with his wife, Megan. However, he plans to stay involved with rugby. He is taking a position with the Golden Eagles, a nonprofit focused on the development of youth rugby and the USA Sevens men and women.”
“This is a program that is near and dear to my heart that helped me tremendously through my playing career both on and off the field,” said Barrett. “I will be working with the athletes to further their careers on and off the field through internship programs and the CARE program (Care Advancement Rugby Enhancement) which I helped start in 2015.
“I am incredibly excited to get started and help the young kids, women and men who are in the same position I was not that long ago,” he said.
Barrett’s parents, Tim and Keri Barrett, have joined him on his 20-year journey, attending many of his games.
“We attended Danny’s last three games in Houston, Boston and then the final one in Seattle, said Keri Barrett. “We were very proud of him and excited to watch his last games. We are very impressed how much he is admired by the fans. It’s always been great to tell people our son is Danny Barrett and to watch their reaction.”
“We are happy for him to give his body a much-needed retirement and watch him grow in his new career. Yet, we will really miss watching him play,” added his mom.
“We have been all over the world watching Danny play,” said his dad, whose two older sons Jim and Neill also played rugby at Cal. “We haven’t missed many games over the years. It’s been a great ride for Keri and I.”
Danny Barrett was even kind enough to thank the Tribune and its sports editor for coverage over the years.
“I am so incredibly thankful to Horace Hinshaw for sharing my story and the story of my family,” he said. “While I know rugby is not the biggest sport in the country, the Barrett family could not be more grateful to Horace and the Pacifica Tribune for displaying what has meant so much to us for so long. Horace, thank you for all you have done and continue to do for Pacifica athletes.”
Honor accepted: Since 1989, the Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame has honored San Mateo County legends for their contributions to the sports world. The PSHOF is the brainchild of John Horgan, a Bay Area sports writer and editor, who in 1989 was a writer with the former San Mateo Times. At that time, the newspaper wanted to do a promotion to highlight the 100th anniversary of the paper. John joined with some colleagues to introduce the PSHOF.
Over the 35 years of the PSHOF existence the honorees include prominent county athletes, coaches, administrators and other luminaries who have made an impact on the local, national and international scene through the decades.
Today, plaques of the nearly 300 Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame inductees are permanently displayed on the walls of the museum. The event, now sponsored by the museum, has become an annual tradition of honoring sports personalities with a reception.
Horgan has chronicled the 35 years of peninsula sports and athletes in his recently published book “Cradle of Champions, A Selected History of San Mateo County Sports.” While most of the athletes mentioned in the book graduated from other peninsula high schools there is a splattering of Terra Nova and Oceana athletes. The book is a great read for learning about the history of San Mateo County sports. The book is on sale at the San Mateo County Museum. Horgan can be reached at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com. He also writes a column for the San Mateo Daily Journal.
This year’s PSHOF 32nd ceremony was held on June 22 with six new inductees. I want to thank John Horgan and the PSHOF committee for including me among this year’s six honorees.
My wife and I moved to Pacifica in July 1969. Two months later I was writing for the Pacifica Tribune and getting involved in the community. In his remarks at the induction, Horgan credits my longevity of keeping Tribune readers current on activities of our community athletes and my civic contributions to the city of Pacifica for over five decades. I’ve had an amazing and enjoyable 54 years writing about local news, moving from sports editor to eventually managing editor before the Tribune was sold to the Coastside News Group.
Horace Hinshaw is Tribune sports editor emeritus.
