“It was a little intimidating,” reflected Steven Rissotto on his first day of being a credentialed sports reporter in the press box at Oracle Park.
That first day actually occurred during the 2021 season when Rissotto, a San Francisco State University junior majoring in journalism, got his first experience covering a professional game at a Major League Baseball stadium. He was covering the San Francisco Giants through his job with SF Bay Media.
“The publication is known for opening opportunities for young writers, and someone recommended me for the position,” said Rissotto, who has lived in Pacifica his entire life. He joined the staff in June 2021.
Today, after a year under his belt, he is a fully credentialed journalist and no longer the rookie in the press box. Working around his school studies, he is at one game of every home game series. He also hosts a baseball podcast called RizzoCast where he talks to players, coaches, media members and fans.
“I started the podcast in 2020,” said Rissotto. “I was sitting in my house during the early stages of COVID-19 with absolutely nothing to do. My senior year of high school was ruined and I was discouraged. I had always wanted to start a podcast, so I figured it was the perfect time.
“It was initially supposed to be solely based on student athletes in high school and college, but I ended up expanding it to interview players, executives, fans and other people connected with baseball,” he said. To date, he has anchored 115 episodes of the show.
“It was really an experience on that first day at the ball park in 2021. I was a 19-year-old college student with zero experience covering MLB, so it took some adjusting,” said Rissotto. “The first person that came up to me to shake my hand was Kerry Crowley, who was then the beat reporter for the San Jose Mercury News. “Welcome. You belong here,” he told me. “It stuck with me and from that point I loosened up. I still stepped back for the first few games I covered as I didn’t want to step on any toes or walk out of line in any way, but I quickly became familiar with the local media, many of whom I grew up reading.”
Rissotto is not the first sports reporter in his family. His uncle, Pat Sangimino, now the news editor with the Lincoln Journal Star in Lincoln, Neb., got his start in the newspaper business as a sports reporter for the Pacifica Tribune while attending Oceana High School. After graduating from San Jose State University in 1985 he has written for several media organizations over the years. He returns to Pacifica this week to celebrate his 40th high school reunion.
“My love of sports writing started when I was 11 or 12 years old. I was self-aware that I didn’t have athleticism that would take me to the big leagues, so I found something that would keep me around sports,” said Rissotto, who played baseball for four years at Archbishop Riordan High School. “I always liked writing, so it felt almost natural for me to combine the two subjects into one.”
“My favorite thing about sports writing is having the opportunity to tell stories. That’s what journalism is all about,” said. Rissotto. “Each player or coach has their own journey to success, and hearing about their motivations, strengths, weaknesses and human side is really what makes sports writing pop. I think there’s also an element of teaching your reader about the game and describing each major play in a game.”
Rissotto describes his average day as Oracle Park. “I want to be at the ballpark as early as possible. I hate being late,” he said. “There's an old saying, ‘If you're early, you're on time. If you're on time, you're late.’ I live by that.
“Before every game, we meet with manager Gabe Kapler about two hours before the first pitch. He gives us injury reports, roster moves and answers other general baseball questions. Despite the media's narrative about his managing style, I've found Kapler to be insightful, and I've learned a great deal from listening to him speak,” Rissotto said.
Following graduation from SFSU, Rissotto hopes to cover sports full time, especially baseball, but he’s also leaving the door open for other writing opportunities.
“I was grateful to be trained through school newspapers over the years and I’ve written features, news, columns, politics and other subjects. Those experiences have taught me to be versatile and well-rounded with everything I do from a journalism standpoint,” he said. “If you can’t be flexible nowadays, the odds will not be in your favor. In my mind, I’ve set myself up pretty well to report on just about everything.”
Rissotto pinches himself sometimes, realizing how fortunate he is to be writing about his hometown team. “It’s really cool, and I’m lucky to be doing it. I’ve learned a lot about the job of sports writing. It’s a great starting point for a career.
“On opening day this year, the Giants hosting Miami, it was the first time since COVID-19 protocol the media was allowed in the locker room,” said Rissotto. “It was a walk-off win; the clubhouse was a little crazy with all the excitement of people in the room. I walked into the clubhouse in awe. The first thing I see is Mike Murphy (longtime Giants clubhouse manager) picking up dirty uniforms off the floor. That’s when I knew I made it. I’m here!”
Fog Fest parade: Fog Fest returns this weekend. After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, Palmetto Avenue will be the place to be this Saturday and Sunday for the 35th annual event. The parade starts at Montecito Avenue and finishes at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School. Come early, bring your chair and find a spot along the route.
The two-day event kicks off on Saturday at 10 a.m. with the Fog Fest parade. There will be floats, bands, classic cars, a lot of young children, and you might even see a politician or two riding or walking the route. You most likely will even see your neighbor at the parade. Everyone loves a parade!
I invite you to join me at the parade. You will find me at the south stage at Palmetto Avenue and Montecito where I will be announcing the parade at the starting point. Perched high above the parade on a platform I will be looking forward to seeing you. Please come say hello.
The theme this year is honoring health care heroes and essential workers, those incredible people who continue to work and support the community through the pandemic.
— Horace Hinshaw is Tribune sports editor emeritus.
