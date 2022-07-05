The Pacifica National Little League 12-and- under All-Star team finished the District 52 tournament with a 3-2 record. The season ended for PNLL with an 11-1 loss to San Mateo American on Sunday. For PNLL, it was its most successful postseason run ever.
After starting 2-0 in the tournament, PNLL fell to Belmont-Redwood Shores, 4-0, on Thursday. PNLL pitcher Michael Ohman started and after allowing two runs in the first inning kept PNLL in the game through four innings. Belmont-Redwood Shores added two more runs in the fifth. Ohman pitched 4 2/3 innings allowing two runs on four hits, with one walk and six strikeouts. Ethan Tam contributed two hits on offense.
Falling into the loser bracket, PNLL bounced back against Foster City, winning 12-2, on Saturday. With the game tied at one in the top of the fourth inning, Zecco Giometti stepped to the plate with starting pitcher Jacob Cai on base. He broke the tie with a long two-run homer to centerfield. Giometti relieved Cai and the rest of the team got in on the action, breaking the game open with seven runs in the sixth.
Giometti finished the game on the mound with four innings pitched, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts. At the plate he had two hits, including a home run, for four RBIs. Robert Johnson contributed two hits.
The win set up a meeting with highly touted San Mateo American on Sunday. The game was close through three innings with pitcher Johnson battling into the fourth before succumbing to San Mateo’s offense. A hit by Apollo Nicholson-Lee started a four-run rally for San Mateo, leading to the win. PNLL scratched across a run by Tam in the fifth to avoid the shutout.
In the first game of the tournament, PNLL defeated Redwood City, 4-3, in extra innings on June 25, and Half Moon Bay, 11-2, on June 26.
Both Pacifica and Redwood City played seven scoreless innings. In the bottom of the eighth, PNLL scraped and clawed, plating two runners on a two-out base hit by Cai to cut the lead to 3-2. A walk to Ayden Beal put pressure on the Redwood City reliever and catcher, resulting in wild pitches and passed balls, allowing PNLL to walk off with a 4-3 victory.
Riding the momentum from that win, PNLL faced its rival down the coast, a rested Half Moon Bay team that had opened the tournament with a bye. The entire lineup would hit in the bottom of the fourth as PNLL erupted for nine runs in the inning, with the big blows coming from Tiago Lara, with a bases-clearing double off the right centerfield fence, and Ohman with a double off the right field fence.
