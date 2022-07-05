Ayden Beal legs out an infield hit

Ayden Beal legs out an infield hit on Thursday as Pacifica National Little League All-Stars attempted a comeback win over Belmont-Redwood Shores.It wasn’t to be, however, as Pacifica lost, 4-0, in Palo Alto.

The Pacifica National Little League 12-and- under All-Star team finished the District 52 tournament with a 3-2 record. The season ended for PNLL with an 11-1 loss to San Mateo American on Sunday. For PNLL, it was its most successful postseason run ever. 

After starting 2-0 in the tournament, PNLL fell to Belmont-Redwood Shores, 4-0, on Thursday. PNLL pitcher Michael Ohman started and after allowing two runs in the first inning kept PNLL in the game through four innings. Belmont-Redwood Shores added two more runs in the fifth. Ohman pitched 4 2/3 innings allowing two runs on four hits, with one walk and six strikeouts.  Ethan Tam contributed two hits on offense.

Falling into the loser bracket, PNLL bounced back against Foster City, winning 12-2, on Saturday. With the game tied at one in the top of the fourth inning, Zecco Giometti stepped to the plate with starting pitcher Jacob Cai on base. He broke the tie with a long two-run homer to centerfield. Giometti relieved Cai and the rest of the team got in on the action, breaking the game open with seven runs in the sixth. 

Giometti finished the game on the mound with four innings pitched, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts. At the plate he had two hits, including a home run, for four RBIs. Robert Johnson contributed two hits. 

The win set up a meeting with highly touted San Mateo American on Sunday. The game was close through three innings with pitcher Johnson battling into the fourth before succumbing to San Mateo’s offense. A hit by Apollo Nicholson-Lee started a four-run rally for San Mateo, leading to the win. PNLL scratched across a run by Tam in the fifth to avoid the shutout. 

The Pacifica National Little League All-Stars

The Pacifica National Little League All-Stars play a crucial game against Belmont-Redwood Shores in Palo Alto on Thursday.

In the first game of the tournament, PNLL defeated Redwood City, 4-3, in extra innings on June 25, and Half Moon Bay, 11-2, on June 26.

Both Pacifica and Redwood City played seven scoreless innings. In the bottom of the eighth, PNLL scraped and clawed, plating two runners on a two-out base hit by Cai to cut the lead to 3-2. A walk to Ayden Beal put pressure on the Redwood City reliever and catcher, resulting in wild pitches and passed balls, allowing PNLL to walk off with a 4-3 victory.

Riding the momentum from that win, PNLL faced its rival down the coast, a rested Half Moon Bay team that had opened the tournament with a bye. The entire lineup would hit in the bottom of the fourth as PNLL erupted for nine runs in the inning, with the big blows coming from Tiago Lara, with a bases-clearing double off the right centerfield fence, and Ohman with a double off the right field fence.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Coastside kids increasingly opting out of sports
featured

Coastside kids increasingly opting out of sports

  • By Emily Surgent
  • 0

It was 2008 when DiMitri Fabiani-Wyatt first geared up and took to the field for the Pacifica Tigersharks Pop Warner football team. He was just 5 years old. “Back then every team was filled, and sometimes we had multiple teams for each age group,” Fabiani-Wyatt recalled.

Retired football coach puts fun into camp

Retired football coach puts fun into camp

  • By Horace Hinshaw For the Tribune
  • 0

Two years ago, George Rush, former City College of San Francisco championship football coach, introduced a new concept to the game of football, focusing mainly on having fun and safety protocols. He called it “Realnine football.”

Former TN athlete Jared Milch signs pro baseball contract

Former TN athlete Jared Milch signs pro baseball contract

  • By Horace Hinshaw
  • 0

Six years ago Jared Milch led Terra Nova’s baseball team to the Peninsula Athletic League North Division championship. Last week, the 2016 graduate pitched in his first professional game as a member of the New Jersey Jackals.

Football camp coming up

  • 0

Registration for the Pacifica Tigersharks youth football three-day camp is still open. The camp, conducted by RealNine Football, is geared toward teaching football skills, without tackling or head contact, while minimizing health risks.

Terra Nova falls in CCS playoffs

Terra Nova falls in CCS playoffs

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Terra Nova High School’s boys varsity basketball team took full advantage of its Central Coast Section home game assignment against 10th-seeded James Lick with a definitive 69-32 victory on June 8.

Tigers earn fifth league title
featured

Tigers earn fifth league title

  • 0

The Terra Nova boys varsity basketball team did what it needed to do — win its final three games of the season after dropping its only loss at Jefferson a few weeks ago.

TN, Oceana play last game of regular season

  • 0

It was Senior Night at Oceana High School last week as the Tigers and Sharks played their final Peninsula Athletic League North regular season basketball game of the pandemic-shortened campaign. Terra Nova prevailed, 63-52, for their third win in a row.

Recommended for you