A football camp for third- through eighth-grade youths conducted by RealNine Football is currently accepting registration. The camp is geared toward teaching football skills, without tackling or head contact, while minimizing health risks.
Camp sessions will be held July 11-14, July 18-21, and Aug. 1-4. Cost is $300 per person. The registration fee includes rental of the soft-shell helmet, a camp shirt and a daily snack. Camp time is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
“No tackling is involved in the teaching of the game at the camp. Normally, at football camps, athletes learn how to play just one position. At our camp the youngsters learn how to play multiple positions,” said football coach George Rush, who won several junior college championships at City College of San Francisco.
“The athletes will learn how to play the game, with emphasis placed on safety. They will be coached by several former collegiate players and members of the Terra Nova High School football staff,” added Rush.
Register for the camp at realninefootball.com. The camp will be held at Coach William Gray Stadium on the Terra Nova High School campus.
