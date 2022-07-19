Pacifica American Little League Under-12 All-Stars:(Left to right) Coach Joe Dekker, Vinny Piccolotti, Jake Dekker, Riall Moore, Dominic Paulsen, Santiago Contreras, Brady Fitzpatrick, Coach Tim Paulsen. Bottom: Liam Lyons, Steven Salinas, William Gatley, Matteo Vorrises, William Hansen, Sean Hagemann. Not pictured: Coach Jason Hagemann, Joey Ackroyd, Marco Matteucci.
Pacifica American Little League Under-10 All-Stars(L-R) top row, Coach John Coller, Coach Anthony Renteria and Coach Tony Matteucci; middle row, Cash Pickett, Jackson Coller, Ryan Marty, Romeo Chavez, Brayden Schaefer and Walter Higdon and Max Nieve; bottom row, Antonio Lara, Eric Kim, Vanden Recchia, Gio Renteria and Braden Barendrick.
Pacifica American Little League All-Stars distinguished themselves all season and into the District 52 tournament.
The 10-and-under All-Star team competed very well in this year’s District 52 tournament. The team battled through games against San Mateo National and Belmont/Redwood Shores before being eliminated by the eventual tournament champion, San Mateo American.
Members of the team were: Cash Pickett, Jackson Coller, Ryan Marty, Romeo Chavez, Brayden Schaefer, Walter Higdon, Max Nieve, Antonio Lara, Eric Kim, Vanden Recchia, Gio Renteria and Braden Barendrick.
The team was led by Anthony Renteria who coaches many of the players on his San Francisco Senators tournament team and has coached many of them in Pacifica American Little League over the years.
The PALL Under-12 All-Stars worked hard to come together as a team, as many had not played together because of COVID-19.
Unfortunately, the team found itself in a tough District 52 tournament bracket where they ultimately lost to both San Carlos and Alpine. Prior to the tournament, the team hosted a round robin of scrimmages at PALL Field, playing all-star teams from Oakland and San Francisco and competing in a tournament in Burlingame.
Members of the Under-12 team were Vinny Piccolotti, Jake Dekker, Riall Moore, Dominic Paulsen, Santiago Contreras, Brady Fitzpatrick, Liam Lyons, Steven Salinas, William Gatley, Matteo Vorrises, William Hansen, Sean Hagemann, Joey Ackroyd and Marco Matteucci. The team was coached by Joe Dekker, Tim Paulsen and Marco Matteucci.
On July 23, in Tokyo, Danny Barrett will be marching in the opening ceremonies of the 2021 Olympics as a member of the U.S. men’s rugby sevens team, while Anthony Gordon will be in St. Joseph, Mo., for the first day of training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League.
Kahuna Kupuna returns to Linda Mar Beach for its 21st year after taking a pause last year due to the pandemic. The surf contest starts at 7:30 a.m. and goes to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. The contest benefits Pacifica’s Environmental Family.
It was 2008 when DiMitri Fabiani-Wyatt first geared up and took to the field for the Pacifica Tigersharks Pop Warner football team. He was just 5 years old. “Back then every team was filled, and sometimes we had multiple teams for each age group,” Fabiani-Wyatt recalled.
Two years ago, George Rush, former City College of San Francisco championship football coach, introduced a new concept to the game of football, focusing mainly on having fun and safety protocols. He called it “Realnine football.”
Six years ago Jared Milch led Terra Nova’s baseball team to the Peninsula Athletic League North Division championship. Last week, the 2016 graduate pitched in his first professional game as a member of the New Jersey Jackals.
Registration for the Pacifica Tigersharks youth football three-day camp is still open. The camp, conducted by RealNine Football, is geared toward teaching football skills, without tackling or head contact, while minimizing health risks.
