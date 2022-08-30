The City of Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department was inspired by surrounding cities who have come up with innovative ways to provide pickleball for residents. In Half Moon Bay, locals play at the community center.
Coined “the nation’s fastest growing sport,” pickleball has been popping up at community recreation centers and public tennis courts across the country in recent years. The sport has surged nearly 40 percent between 2019 and 2021, topping 4.8 million players, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.
Now, as of last week, locals can join in on the fun with public pickleball hours at Terra Nova and Oceana high schools.
“Leisure and play (are) essential to our lives, especially throughout this pandemic, and (are) our most important resource that we offer as a coastal community,” said Anthony Shriver, recreation supervisor in an email to the Tribune. “We are so fortunate to have great beaches, trails, facilities, restaurants, shops, and are thrilled to be offering pickleball courts for our community and visitors to enjoy.”
Shriver said that the recreation department was inspired by surrounding cities who have started to create pickleball courts, or improvise and paint pickleball lines on tennis courts.
The sport is popular among all ages, but particularly ages 55 and up, and has a particular draw for the senior community because of its accessibility.
The department started a pilot pickleball program for its Senior Services program about five years ago, but organizers had some difficulty transitioning the auditorium from congregate lunch to pickleball, and it was discontinued. Interest in the community for pickleball continued, so last summer the City of Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department contacted the Jefferson Union High School District about the possibility of putting in pickleball lines on a few courts at the high schools. The district agreed to allow two courts to be lined at Ocean and Terra Nova high schools.
The courts were painted on Aug. 20, and are now open to the public while school is not in session, but Shriver said they are still working to home in on hours players can come and utilize them, so hours are subject to change. For the most updated hours, contact the Jefferson Union High School District.
At Terra Nova there are a total of eight tennis courts, two lined for pickleball, and at Oceana, there are seven tennis courts, with two lined for pickleball. All courts have nets, but participants who wish to play pickleball will need to bring their own rackets and balls.
Public pickleball hours:
At Terra Nova High School, the courts are open to the public from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday during the school year, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, school vacation periods and holidays.
The City of Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department is also working with Oceana High School to solidify hours, but for now, contact Jefferson Union High School District for updated hours, 650-550-7580.
Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.
