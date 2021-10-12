In a Halloween-themed celebration and fundraiser, the Pacifica National Little League, in partnership with Beach Break Entertainment is hosting an outdoor movie night at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, on the Majors outfield at Fairway Park, Cindy Way and Cullen Drive.
“We’ve made a big push to raise funds these last several months for new dirt for the three fields at Fairway Park,” said Stephanie McMichael, Pacifica National Little League sponsorship and fundraising coordinator. “Fairway Park is actually a city park, but the league is responsible for upkeep, so we’re really trying to get new dirt out there.
“We’ve had a couple of events, but the movie is the one that we’re really excited about,” she said. “It’s one of the first movie nights in a public park in Pacifica.”
The family-friendly screening of Disney’s “Maleficent” begins at 7:15 p.m. There will also be lawn games along with food, candy, shaved ice and cotton candy for purchase. The Pacifica Girls Softball League will be selling popcorn.
There will be a costume contest with prizes in three categories: most original, funniest and scariest.
“We think it’s a great community,” said McMichael. “I am always so honored to be a part of any event out there. Both my kids are baseball players, and to be the fundraising person, especially these last few months, has been really rewarding.”
The Halloween-themed movie night will be set up with the new scoreboard as a backdrop.
“Families can come out and bring chairs and blankets and sit out on the grass and have a great time,” said McMichael. “The best part about a movie night is we definitely wanted the community to feel included, and we have such wonderful supporters of the Little League. We also wanted coastal families to know about our park and be able to come out and enjoy the fields and be part of the Halloween fun.
“It’s a great time for an outdoor movie because people are still leery to do indoor things with their families due to COVID-19, so it should be a good time,” McMichael said.
