Both the Terra Nova High School boys and girls varsity basketball teams fell to Half Moon Bay High School on Friday night at home.
“This historic rivalry between both programs has hit an all-time high in terms of big game atmosphere,” said Tiger girls head coach Kawann Summerville in an email to the Tribune. He said that no one on the roster had played in the rivalry game before and that pressure showed.
“The girls all feel a little nervous because their peers are all attending and it's loud in the gym,” he said. “They play a little faster than they want. They're trying to make plays and score … If Half Moon Bay scores, their crowd goes nuts.
“There's no bigger game down the coast better than the Terra Nova versus Half Moon Bay game,” Summerville said.
The Cougar girls team blew the Tigers out of the water with an 82-36 win. The girls from Half Moon Bay were up, 49-16, at halftime and never looked back.
“Half Moon Bay is the favorite to win the (Peninsula Athletic League North
Division) and had no
trouble with the Tigers on their way to an 82-36 victory,” said Summerville. “It wasn't our best performance of the season, coming off a week with no practice after the Jefferson game on Friday (Jan. 15).”
Six Tigers, three starters from the varsity girls team, tested positive for COVID-19. Their game on Wednesday versus Westmoor High School was rescheduled.
“The lack of practice and not getting all players back in time for Friday night's game was daunting, especially playing the defending Central Coast Section champions,” said Summerville.
Summerville says the lack of players and practice contributed to the loss but did give the team a chance to get other players in the game who haven’t had as many minutes on the court.
“Sam Edwards stepped up in her first true rivalry after coming over from Oceana,” said Summerville. “Jaidyn Goodin came up with 18 points and hit four 3s in the process.”
In the big rivalry game against the Tigers, the Cougar boys won by one point in a nail-biter, a 44-43 victory. The win marks Half Moon Bay’s 12th straight year of victories for the team on rival Terra Nova’s court.
The Cougars played strong offensively early in the game, but the Tigers stayed in the action with tough defense. The Cougars stepped it up on the defensive end of the court in the second quarter, and Half Moon Bay hit two shots from beyond the arc to help close the gap to 21-19, heading into the second half of the game.
To start off the second half, the Cougars found the net with a 3-point shot, securing an early lead in the third quarter for the Cougars.
After a close matchup, the Cougars were up six points with five minutes to go in the game and the Tigers responded. But with 12 seconds left and down by three points, the Tigers managed only to score a layup on the possession, handing the victory to the Cougars.
“To be honest, I think we were a little bit rattled and nervous with the big crowd. And, for most of (the players), this was their first atmosphere like that, and we were very unsettled in the first half,” said Cougar boys head coach John Parsons, in an email to the Tribune.
