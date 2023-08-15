Horace Hinshaw

Tribune sports editor emeritus Horace Hinshaw is collecting nominations to add to the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame in February.

Tribune file photo

More than 170 Pacificans have been inducted into the city of Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame in the past 32 years. Next year’s PSHOF awards dinner will be held Feb. 24, 2024, at the Grosvenor Hotel in South San Francisco. 

The public is invited to submit candidates for consideration of nomination into the PSHOF. Each October the nominating committee meets to select the candidates for the February event. Readers can submit a letter outlining the candidate’s background and a comment on why he or she should be considered a candidate. The nomination letter can be mailed to: Pacifica Sports Club, P.O. Box 626, Pacifica, CA 94044. All nominations must be received by Sept. 15.

CherieChan
Cherie Chan

PS: If your nomination to horaceh_at_yahoo.com bounces back, try horaceh1_at_yahoo.com

