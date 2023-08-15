More than 170 Pacificans have been inducted into the city of Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame in the past 32 years. Next year’s PSHOF awards dinner will be held Feb. 24, 2024, at the Grosvenor Hotel in South San Francisco.
The public is invited to submit candidates for consideration of nomination into the PSHOF. Each October the nominating committee meets to select the candidates for the February event. Readers can submit a letter outlining the candidate’s background and a comment on why he or she should be considered a candidate. The nomination letter can be mailed to: Pacifica Sports Club, P.O. Box 626, Pacifica, CA 94044. All nominations must be received by Sept. 15.
“Every year we receive nominations from the public, which is greatly appreciated,” said Horace Hinshaw, president of the Pacifica Sports Club, sponsor of the PSHOF. “We maintain a list of candidates, but perhaps we have missed one, and we certainly do not want to overlook anyone who has made a significant influence in the world of sports.”
The PSHOF recognizes athletes, coaches, administrative personnel or officials, and media members. Every candidate must have a direct tie to Pacifica. A nominee, either male or female, must be at least 25 years old.
For additional information concerning the PSHOF or Pacifica Sports Club, contact Hinshaw at (650) 355-1034 or via email at horaceh@yahoo.com.
(1) comment
PS: If your nomination to horaceh_at_yahoo.com bounces back, try horaceh1_at_yahoo.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.