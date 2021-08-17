For almost 65 years, Pacifica has been producing talented athletes in a variety of sports. Since the city of Pacifica was incorporated in 1957, hundreds of athletes have brought recognition to their hometown through the world of sports.
To date, 160 of those athletes have been enshrined in the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame. It was founded in 1991 as a forum to recognize local athletes who excelled in their area of expertise. The awards program is sponsored by the Pacifica Sports Club. Plaques of the 160 honorees are displayed at the Pacifica Community Center.
Plans are underway to hold the 31st PSHOF induction ceremony. The awards dinner will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Grosvenor Hotel in South San Francisco.
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of last year’s ceremony,” said Horace Hinshaw, president of the Pacifica Sports Club. “However, at this moment, the dinner is scheduled. And we look forward to recognizing some outstanding athletes.”
The PSHOF recognizes people in four categories: Athlete, Coach, Administration/Official and Media. The public is invited to submit names of candidates to be considered for nomination into the PSHOF. A nominee, either male or female, must be at least 25 years old.
To submit a nomination, send a letter that includes the sender’s name and telephone number/email address along with the name of the candidate and a list of his/her accomplishments. Justification must be based on influence or contributions of the candidate in the field of athletics post-high school. If not a graduate of Terra Nova, Oceana or Pacific Bay Christian School (formerly Alma Heights Academy), candidates must have lived in Pacifica when they accomplished their particular feat worthy of Hall of Fame recognition.
“While the committee already has names of quality athletes on the review list, it’s always nice to have input from the public to see if there is anyone special that warrants consideration,” said Hinshaw.
“When submitting a candidate, please know that the PSHOF is not a Terra Nova or Oceana hall of fame, but rather a city of Pacifica sports hall of fame, thus the post-high school achievement guideline for athletes,” said Hinshaw.
Mail the nomination letter to: Pacifica Sports Club, P.O. Box 626, Pacifica CA 94044 by Oct. 1.
For additional information concerning the PSHOF or Pacifica Sports Club, contact Hinshaw at (650) 355-1034 or email horaceh1@outlook.com.
