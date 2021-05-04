Youths wanting to enhance their football skills and game development are invited to attend a four-day camp in June at Terra Nova High School.
Pacifica’s youth football program, Pacifica Tigersharks, will sponsor the camp, June 21-24, for fifth- through eighth-grade athletes. Cost is $240 per person. The registration fee includes medical and liability insurance, the rental of soft-shell equipment, camp shirt and a daily snack.
Camp time is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register for the camp at realninefootball.com or pacificatigersharks.com. The camp will be held at Coach William Gray Stadium.
The attendees will be learning how to play the game of football safely. There is no tackling or contact. The camp will be conducted by Realnine Football. Assisting with the coaching will be current
Terra Nova head football coach Jason Piccolotti, former City College of San Francisco national championship coach George Rush, and Ryan Gordon who won league championships at both Terra Nova and City College of San Francisco. All three coaches live in Pacifica.
Realnine Football has designed a nine-man game, which provides the opportunity to teach football skills, schematics and values of the 11-man game without tackling or head contact
and minimizes health risks. The teaching incorporates the lineman positions with the skilled positions. The camp will teach the skill and lineman positions on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. All
state and county COVID-19 health guidelines will be followed throughout the camp dates.
