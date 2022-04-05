March 26

Girls fifth-grade basketball

St. Peter  6

Epiphany SF 5

The Celtics rattled off six straight points to lead Epiphany, 6-3, in the fourth. Epiphany's height advantage started to pay off late in the game with numerous offensive rebounds but tough defense and movement against the press allowed the Celtics to win their second in a row. 

