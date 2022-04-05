March 26
Girls fifth-grade basketball
St. Peter 6
Epiphany SF 5
The Celtics rattled off six straight points to lead Epiphany, 6-3, in the fourth. Epiphany's height advantage started to pay off late in the game with numerous offensive rebounds but tough defense and movement against the press allowed the Celtics to win their second in a row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.