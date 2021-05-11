Though there was no formal surf contest held at Mavericks this past year, surfers and spectators alike were treated to a barrage of large winter swells in December and January, resulting in plenty of impressive rides and standout performances.
A select few men and women will be honored for their accomplishments on those waves during the first Mavericks Surf Awards, a virtual ceremony that will be streamed online Thursday evening. The five categories include male and female performers of the year, biggest wave, best barrel, and ride of the year. The $25,000 prize purse is to be split with 80 percent going to the surfer and 20 percent to the videographer who submitted the ride.
The show was created by Mavericks pioneer Jeff Clark and local entrepreneur Chris Cuvelier after the World Surf League announced in 2019 it would not host a contest at the famed surf spot. With no official one-day competition, they decided to offer prize money for rides in a five-month window, figuring that would showcase the best Mavericks had to offer.
In this equal opportunity competition, surfers had between Dec. 1 and April 15 to upload their best rides online. Cuvelier and Clark planned to host an in-person show in May 2020 but it was canceled because of the pandemic.
In 2019, Cuvelier told theintertia.com he and Clark identified five objects for the awards, which included “celebrating the wave, providing financial support to the athletes, promoting unity, inclusion, equality, and environmental stewardship, providing value back to sponsors, and promoting water safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.