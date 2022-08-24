Local surfers are eyeing forecasts this fall, usually a great time for waves and weather on the Coastside. A select few will have their eye on Mavericks, which is beginning to show signs of life. But you don’t have to be a surfer to enjoy the first-ever Mavericks Festival, which kicks off the contest window for the growing Mavericks Surf Awards. 

Organizers are hosting a free event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the parking lot next to Johnson Pier at Pillar Point Harbor. Expect a variety of local vendors, public speakers and opportunities to learn about ocean safety and meet first responders. Ten percent of the proceeds will go to Sea Hugger, the event’s environmental partner. The event is also a fundraiser to get prize money for the third annual video-based competition in which surfers submit their best rides over a five-month period at the famous break. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

