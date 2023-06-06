At approximately 10 p.m. on May 31, the last bowling ball rolled down the lanes of the Sea Bowl, closing the bowling establishment after 65 years.
Several months ago word spread throughout the community that Sea Bowl was closing and that the property had been sold to a real estate developer.
Throughout the day hundreds of bowlers filled the 24-lane facility, all wanting to put closure to their years of coming to Sea Bowl, whether it be a league player, a participant at Sea Bowl-hosted birthday parties, or just that occasional bowler who drops by to bowl a game or two. It was a fun day of excitement and reminisces of good times.
Victoria McCurdy, a Sea Bowl employee, had the honors of throwing the last ball. While in high school she was a birthday host and bowls in weekly leagues.
According to David Szeto, Sea Bowl president, the nine-month pandemic shutdown led to the decision to close, as much as any financial decision.
“I took over operation of the facility in 1992 from my stepfather, Peter Royce,” said Szeto, who was joined by Peter at the bowling center on closing day. The facility, located on a former granite quarry, was built in 1958 by Peter’s dad, Ken Royce. In 1996, after leasing the facility to several operators over the years, Peter Royce retained proprietorship of the facility.
“It’s been a long journey, and very rewarding. I had no bowling knowledge, and I still don’t,” added Szeto. “I rely on my managers to run daily operations. Our vision 20 years ago was to make the bowling center a modern day bowling center. We didn’t want it to be just a traditional center, but also a family fun facility, where we could cater to birthday and corporate parties, as well as traditional leagues. We are kind of a hybrid of a modern bowling center.”
“Then here comes COVID,” continues Szeto. “I think that left, not just myself, but a lot of people having to re-think what I want to do now, what’s important to me.”
Szeto says he saw the clock ticking.
“I’ve spent all my life working; I’m still working,” he said. “This particular adventure took, out of all my businesses, took the most of my time, which I gladly give to be so rewarding. But when COVID struck, I shut down for nine months. I’d come here every week. And the place was empty. It was really sad, super sad.
“You start thinking, OK, what I want to do with the time I have left? … You’re kind of saying to yourself, ‘Things have to change.’ So we looked at different options.
“The 1958 pin-setters are the original ones. It's industry knowledge, that kind of talent who worked on such machinery, does not exist anymore,” he said. “Also, some staff has decided they want to retire. I decided I don't want to start over again, having to build a new team. So I looked at different options and that's why I decided to exit out of the business and retire from the bowling business.”
Szeto also has two other real estate businesses, which happily he states, “Doesn’t require that much attention and my family helps with those. So, basically, that’s why the sell. Plus, during Covid I would get more offers from developers, soliciting do I want to sell. Everything fell into place,” Szeto said. “I wasn’t looking to sell. These offers were coming left, right and center. Looking at my situation and the situation around me, the management team and others, it was clear selling the property was the way to go, at least for me. It was a hard decision .And it’s still hard today on our very last day.”
Szeto chose Toll Brothers, an home builder that creates luxurious new-construction homes, as the developer, saying, “I believe they will do the site justice.”
Throughout the final day Szeto reflected on his decision, saying “I don’t want to put the blame on COVID, but that’s what started the chain on not returning,” he said. “Our situation was similar to restaurants closing and not reopening. It’s too much to overcome.
“And, yes, today is emotional for me, and also for many families,” he added. “Over the years we tried our best to have a facility to serve the community, not just bowling, but hosting carnivals, car shows, festivals, fireworks stand, all those things for the community, birthday parties, a place to gather, a place to have fun.
“My thanks to the community for supporting us throughout the years,” he said. “I hope everyone will have fond memories of this place.”
***
Julie Hong, a 17-year employee, was enjoying her last dinner at Sea Bowl with her husband, Johnny, and two children.
“I started working in high school, and continued through college, had a career job and returned as a second job. I found my husband here. I worked the front desk, was a cocktail waitress, bartender and hosted birthday parties,” said the 2004 Terra Nova graduate. “I stopped work when Covid closed us and I was pregnant.”
“Today, I am sad, but also happy I was able to have this in my life. The community I built here is beyond my dreams, and to be able to stare at the ocean, I’m going to miss it. This place is engrained in my sole, for sure.”
Asked what she will miss, Hong, 37, said, “All the people, all the laughter, the smell when you walk in here; it’s a unique smell; meeting my husband, all the fun things I got to do here and people I’ve got to meet.”
***
Michele Nunes has been coming to Sea Bowl for over 40 years.
“My mother, Anna Perata Lower bowled in leagues in the 1970s and '80s,” said Lower, who found the closing day too emotional. “I can cry right now. This afternoon we bowl. I went to work. I came back to get a souvenir shirt; they were gone. I bought a kids shirt. I then ran into two friends so we have been reminiscing all day.”
“My mom never missed a birthday party at Sea Bowl. Up until she died a week ago she would attend the parties. Back in the 70s she bowled with her husband, the Peraltas and Bradleys and won tons of trophies,” said Michele. “My son, Donald worked at Sea Bowl in a special needs program. Now 21 years old he’s been hired to go to Classic Bowl as the first student for the adult program because of the special needs program.”
***
Rafael Cons started bowling in 1978 at Serra Bowl, now closed, and moved to Sea Bowl in 1981 under the new Pacifica Coast Lanes ownership.
“I still have my PCL jacket,” smiled Cons. “I bowled in three leagues then and today I still bowl in competitive leagues. I love it,” said Cons, who will move his bowling to Classic Lanes in Daly City.
“Emotions are very high today,” stated Cons. “I am very sad, and angry a little bit. The sad part is that it’s closing; the angry part is I wish David had offered the facility to someone or at least put it out there for purchasing. I don’t think David realizes how many people it’s going to displace, not to mention all the bowlers. I was here when Len Nicholson was the general manager. I would love to get him back here.”
“The staff here is great. Mark knows everything about managing the business. He’s a true pro,” said Cons, who worked at Sea Bowl while attending high school. “It was my first job.”
