The Pacifica American Little League season wrapped up recently with a Majors division champion crowned and a thriller at the District 52 12-and-under All-Star Game.
The White Sox won the 2021 Pacifica Little League Classic against the Pacifica American A's by a score of 12-1. The White Sox record was 9-5-1 on the season.
The 12-and-under All-Star team did battle with both San Mateo National and Palo Alto Little League All-Stars. Both games were tight contests with stellar pitching and clutch hitting. Both games ended in dramatic fashion with walk-offs, and the second game against Palo Alto included tense extra innings.
With reduced sign-ups this year due to the pandemic, Pacifica American combined with Pacifica National to form an interleague season, with additional games against Half Moon Bay's Little League added to their regular season play.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.