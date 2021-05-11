Jefferson boys varsity basketball scorched the nets by making 31 of its 52 field goal attempts, including the first four 3-pointers en route to a 69-50 win over Terra Nova on May 3.
It was an uphill battle throughout for Terra Nova. The Tigers (1-1) only trailed by 2 after the first quarter and by 7 at halftime, but the Grizzlies (2-0) eventually gained separation and pulled away late.
Terra Nova was led in scoring by Justin Milch who netted 18 points, Dominic Tuiasosopo had 8, Gio Thompson 7, Miguel Valdes 6, and both Zackary Levasseur and Dylan Uter tallied 5 apiece.
— from staff reports
