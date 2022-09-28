Jean E. Brink Pool echoed with the sounds of chatter and splashing water on Monday afternoon as the Pacifica Sea Lions swim team hopped in for the first day of the annual Aquathon fundraiser.

“I’m really excited,” said Marlee Repp, a junior on the team. “I’ve been doing it for years, but always look forward to it.”

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

