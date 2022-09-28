Jean E. Brink Pool echoed with the sounds of chatter and splashing water on Monday afternoon as the Pacifica Sea Lions swim team hopped in for the first day of the annual Aquathon fundraiser.
“I’m really excited,” said Marlee Repp, a junior on the team. “I’ve been doing it for years, but always look forward to it.”
Every year the swimmers work together to raise donations for the team. This year, during the week of Sept. 26, each swimmer completes a 45-minute, one-hour, or two-hour, swim for distance to earn donations. Friends and family pledge to donate either a flat sum or an amount per lap. The team hopes to raise $15,000 with this Aquathon.
The Pacifica Sea Lions swim team has long been a fixture in the aquatic community in both Pacifica and neighboring areas, serving youth ages 5 to 18, for 59 years, but in the last couple of years, the program has seen some big changes.
The ball started rolling in July 2020 when the Sea Lions separated from the city of Pacifica Recreation to operate independently.
Herb Repp, vice president of the swim team’s board, has been involved with the team for 11 years and estimates he’s been to 300 or so swim meets with the team. In that time he and the board found that they had what they thought was a unique opportunity with the facility and the aquatic community in Pacifica to create a more competitive program.
“We saw that for a long time when kids hit a certain age, 13 or 14, they moved to other teams, so we asked ourselves why that was,” he said. “What we realized was that it was very difficult to create any kind of financial stability as a city-run team.”
Repp said that because the city handled the expenses the board only was able to run a small portion of the operations.
“We saw this as an opportunity to give more to the kids by being private,” he said. “We saw this as something that could be a really special program.”
In order to do that, Repp said that it couldn’t be city run because the city saw it more as a recreation program, but the board wanted more focus on competition. Since the separation, the budget for the team has increased from $75,000 a year to $325,000 a year.
“We just saw something bigger for the program, a program that could leave a footprint on the competitive environment in San Mateo County,” said Repp.
The team continues to partner with the city, serving as a pipeline for the recreation department’s swim lessons.
One of the biggest opportunities for the team was a larger budget for coaches. In 2020 the team hired Gaku Ito.
“Gaku (Ito) is just amazing,” said Dana Wilson, a board member, former Sea Lions swimmer, and parent of a swimmer. “He’s just with it. He really has a way of pulling the kids together. During (COVID-19) (the team) kept my son glued together.”
Repp said that for the first time the team has a professional coaching staff from top to bottom.
“(Ito) is a younger, more enthusiastic, more driven coach than some of our previous coaches,” he said. “He’s been tasked with the mission of building a real competitive swim program here, and I think he’ll do it.
“He’s still learning a lot, but he’s got the passion for the sport, and he wants to do something special with the program,” he said.
Ito said he was drawn to the program because he enjoys working with teams that have a family and community feel.
“It was very apparent after talking to the board that that’s the type of club that PSL is,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to challenge myself and challenge the members of the team to be better.”
The team's growth has begun to put it on the map. It remains a local team, but has expanded in number of swimmers and grown to include kids from all over the Bay Area. With some teams dissolving during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sea Lions became a popular choice.
Alexi Zuckerman joined the team last year because her club in the city never rebuilt after COVID-19.
“I love it so far,” she said. “It’s a great community.”
The program, while growing, hasn’t forgotten its roots. The new coaching budget also made room for two longtime Pacificans and former Sea Lions, Mary Germano and Vicki Russo. Russo was inducted into the Pacifica Hall of Fame for her contributions to the team and community during her time as former head coach, and she continues to love working with the kids.
“I’m just a big advocate for swimming and being safe,” she said. “We’re on the coast and, well, all children should learn how to swim, but especially those that live right next door to the water. It’s dangerous.”
The funds also allow for new programming such as the SwimFit group, which provides a more fitness focused, less competitive option for athletes.
To donate to the Aquathon, or for more information about the team, visit teamunify.com/team/psl/page/home.
