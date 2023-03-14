Half Moon Bay High School’s Dio Lucido

Half Moon Bay High School’s Dio Lucido, No. 2, waits for the ball to come down during an 89-59 loss in the CIF Division IV state basketball title game in Sacramento on Saturday.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Tribune

The Half Moon Bay High School boys basketball team finished just short of a state title on Saturday, losing 89-59 to a polished Valencia squad that was the top seed in Southern California.

For those wearing orange and black, it was a long drive home from the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings NBA franchise. The Cougar faithful had plenty of time to wonder what might have been if their biggest threat hadn’t gone down early with an injury.

