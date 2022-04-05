March 30
Girls varsity softball
Half Moon Bay 17
Terra Nova 7
JuJu Pintarelli did the opposing team no favors, picking up five hits over five at-bats and leading the Cougars to a home win. Pintarelli singled in the third, singled in the fourth and singled in the sixth.
Half Moon Bay got on the board in the first inning. Kendal Barmore singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. Half Moon Bay tallied six runs in the third inning.
March 29
Boys varsity tennis
Half Moon Bay 7
Oceana 0
Half Moon Bay remained unscathed after a commanding victory over the Oceana Sharks. The Cougars dropped only 12 total games in seven matches to secure the victory.
