The Pacifica girls softball league is open for early registration for the spring 2022 season.
The league was established in 1978 to give local girls an opportunity to play softball in a positive, fair, instructional and safety-oriented environment with an emphasis on sportsmanship and having a good time. Families of girls ages 4 to 14 are invited to register girls to play in the spring recreation league, which runs January through May of next year. There are teams for kids 6 and under, 8 and under, 10 and under, and 12-to-14 and under.
Early registration continues through Oct. 31. Fees will increase on Nov. 1. For more information, visit thepgsl.com or send an email to president@thepgsl.com. To register, go to thepgsl.com/registration.
— from staff reports
